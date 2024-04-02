Love Island's Ella Thomas And Tyrique Hyde Both Address Their Split

Ella and Tyrique from Love Island series 10 have called it quits. Picture: Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

Love Island finalists Ella Thomas and Tyrique Hyde have finally broken the silence on their shock breakup.

Ella Thomas and Tyrique Hyde from series 10 of Love Island were the couple all viewers were rooting for when they left the villa in third place, losing out to the winning couple Jess Harding and Sammy Root.

In November last year it was reported that the pair had split but soon after it was revealed that they were giving it another go. However, late February this year it was confirmed that they had parted ways again, and this time 'for good'.

A source told the tabloids: "At the end of day they want different things and it's too hard to make it work. They are saying it's over for good this time and there is no going back."

Despite fans thinking they had spotted clues that the couple had rekindled their relationship a month after their second split, both of the former islanders have now addressed their breakup publicly.

It's understood that Ella was the first to speak out about the split, addressing a fan's question on Snapchat.

Ella and Tyrique made many public appearances as a couple after Love Island. Picture: Getty

A fan asked her, "Are you still dating Ty?" to which Ella replied: "Just to clear things up we’re not together.

"Didn’t speak on it while we were figuring things out and dealing with it privately. [We] both agree it’s for the best and wish him well. All love. Thanks to everyone that supported us together and individually."

Soon after, Tyrique was also quizzed about the breakup. On Snapchat he was confronted by a fan saying, pretty aggressively, "Ella announced your breakup and you have nothing to f***kin say no!"

Tyrique responded by saying: "Tf you want me to say? This is my life g. Did you announce your breakup to the world? Just cos people on Love Island usually put out statements don’t mean I have to.

"That’s not my portion. Thank you to all my followers who show love. LATAA."

A lot of ex-islanders chose to share news of their breakup pretty publicly, but others don't. For instance, Love Island All Stars' Georgia Steel came out with news of her split from Toby Aromolaran, while he has remained tight-lipped on the subject.

Ella addressed their breakup via a Snapchat Q&A. Picture: Snapchat

Fans were shocked to hear of their split in February as Tyrique treated Ella to a Louis Vuitton handbag on Valentine’s Day, which was just a couple weeks before the breakup.

But a source close to Ella and Tyrique said "constant arguments" is the reason they have decided to part ways, something which viewers might recall from their feisty time on the show.

