Love Island's Tyrique Hyde And Ella Thomas Have Fans Convinced They're Back Together

Tyrique Hyde and Ella Thomas have sparked speculation they're back together. Picture: Instagram

By Kathryn Knight

Love Island exes Tyrique Hyde and Ella Thomas just dropped a pretty big clue they’re back together.

Tyrique Hyde and Ella Thomas met on Love Island series 10 last summer but it was reported in February they’d split for good, after ‘struggling to get along’.

However in recent days the couple have been hinting that they’re back together after eagle-eyed fans noticed clues on their respective Instagram accounts.

Ella flew to LA earlier in March and Tyrique jetted to the US state just days later and in the pictures they’ve been posting to social media their settings look remarkably similar.

The biggest clue came when Tyrique posted a photo of himself at the Rolling Loud Festival in California and wrote in the caption: “Godspeed.” Hours later Ella posted a photo of herself on the streets of LA wearing a white crop top and a suede skirt which had ‘Godspeed’ embroidered on the back.

Tyrique Hyde captioned this photo at a festival 'Godspeed'. Picture: Tyrique Hyde/Instagram

One fan commented on Tyrique’s picture: “Well his caption is ‘Godspeed’ and she has on a skirt that says, ‘Godspeed.’ I'm not convinced it's over between them.”

“His caption is Godspeed and she is wearing a Godspeed mini skirt. Together together,” replied another.

A third wrote: “Miss Godspeed. I see what y’all did there,” as a fourth replied: “Not the soft launch.”

They also both uploaded photos taken on Rodeo Drive within two hours of one another on Monday night.

Ella Thomas' skirt had 'Godspeed' written on the back. Picture: Ella Thomas/Instagram

It comes just a month after they split in February, following reports in November their relationship was ‘hanging by a thread’.

Before Love Island they’d met briefly on a night out in London, but they quickly grew feelings for each other when they both arrived in the Spanish villa last summer.

Tyrique asks Ella to be his girlfriend

Days after their split was confirmed in February it was revealed Molly Marsh and Zach Noble had also split, removing all traces of one another from social media in the process.

It means Whitney and Lochan are the last remaining couple still going strong following season 10.

