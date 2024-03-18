Love Island Couple Confirm Split Four Months After Winning Show

18 March 2024, 10:16

The winners of Love Island Games have revealed they are no longer together
The winners of Love Island Games have revealed they are no longer together. Picture: Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

The Love Island stars have confirmed they are remaining 'as friends' after winning the spin-off show.

Last winter Love Island fans were indulged with a brand new spin-off of the show, Love Island Games, which was filmed in Fiji and brought together previous islanders from series all around the world.

The international cast starred the likes of the UK's Liberty Poole and Georgia Steel. After 17 days of going head-to-head with other couples, the competitive show was won by British heartthrob Jack Fowler and American beauty Justine Ndiba.

Jack and Justine got on very well while on the show and even looked to be making things work since leaving, often starring on each other's social media pages. However, on Saturday Jack took to his Instagram to confirm that he and Justine were no longer an item.

He wrote on his Instagram story: "BIG love to everyone who supported me and Justine in Love Island Games. Winning together was actually mental. Feels like ages ago now lol but just wanted to say we are keeping it as friends.

Jack and Justine were the first ever winners of Love Island Games
Jack and Justine were the first ever winners of Love Island Games. Picture: Getty

He concluded the statement saying: "It's all love and vibes between us."

Prior to their confirmed split the pair had spoke about how they were struggling with the long distance element of their relationship. While Jack spent some time in the US he had to get back to London for work and his family.

At the time, Justine told The Hollywood Reporter: “Our current relationship status is ‘doing our best’. I feel like we live so far away from each, so right now we’re just 100 per cent doing our best.”

While the game show was filmed in September 2023, it didn't air until November 2023 so the news comes just four months after they became the show's first ever winners.

In March Jack Fowler made his break up with Justine Ndiba public
In March Jack Fowler made his break up with Justine Ndiba public. Picture: Peacock

Since winning Love Island Games Jack has been focusing on his DJing career and while he has been travelling around the world for his job he also released a new track called 'Bad Gyal'.

He even shared a video of him dancing to the song with Justine, who has been back on her influencer grind since the show, sharing all her gorgeous ootd's, skincare routines and more over on her Insta.

Fans of the show will be heartbroken to see the pair no longer together but hopefully they'll find some solace in the fact that things ended on good terms.

They've both spoken extremely highly of one another, with Jack saying Justine "has the purest heart," whilst on the Cocktails and Takeaways podcast with Madame Joyce.

