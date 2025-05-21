Jesy Nelson set to address "controversies" in new 'Life After Little Mix' documentary

21 May 2025, 15:15 | Updated: 21 May 2025, 15:17

Jesy Nelson ready to "say goodbye to the past" in new &squot;Life After Little Mix&squot; documentary
Jesy Nelson ready to "say goodbye to the past" in new 'Life After Little Mix' documentary. Picture: Alamy

By Abbie Reynolds

Jesy Nelson has a six-part documentary series titled 'Life After Little Mix' coming to Prime Video. Here are all the details so far.

After announcing the highly anticipated arrival of her twin girls Ocean and Story, Jesy Nelson has revealed that she's been filming a documentary with Prime Video.

The mum-of-two announced the documentary, saying: "We have more exciting news to share… I feel so excited and proud that we can finally reveal we have been filming our own series for @primevideouk."

She added: "Letting the cameras in wasn’t an easy decision for us as it’s such a deeply personal time but I knew I wanted to tell my story in my own words. We opened the doors fully and I’m really looking forward to letting you all in as I navigate my way to becoming a first time mum to our beautiful baby girls Ocean and Story."

Jesy Nelson and Zion Foster with their twins Ocean and Story
Jesy Nelson and Zion Foster with their twins Ocean and Story. Picture: Instagram

Jesy admitted that it's been hard start to motherhood as she underwent a "high risk pregnancy", explaining: "So you’ll see all the highs and lows and rollercoaster of emotions we have been going through.

"I hope you will all join me on this journey as I really open up and say goodbye to the past and enter this new chapter in my life… Coming to Prime Video".

What is Jesy Nelson's new documentary called?

Amazon have confirmed Jesy's six-part documentary is called Life After Little Mix.

As well as documenting her journey into motherhood, the documentary is also going to address her "life-altering decision to leave Little Mix in 2020". The star is going to be "breaking her silence on the relentless pressures of fame, her battle with mental health, and the controversies that followed".

When does Jesy Nelson's new documentary come out?

So far there is no official release date for Jesy's documentary Life After Little Mix, all that has been said is that it is "coming soon".

However, Navybee, who produced the hit docuseries Molly-Mae: Behind It All, is also producing this documentary. Judging by the Behind It All timeline, Life After Little Mix will likely hit our screens quickly.

The documentary is described as an "intimate portrait of a woman reclaiming her voice, proving that after every storm comes a brighter, stronger future".

Jesy Nelson breaks down as she reveals she’s suffering complications in pregnancy

This comes after speculation that Jesy had named her daughter, Ocean Jade, after her former Little Mix bandmate Jade Thirlwall. However, just like Story's middle name Monroe, Jade was actually a tribute to a family member.

Jesy's eldest sister is called Jade, a source said: "Jade was always going to be a middle name as Jesy is very close to her sister. It is a nod to her sister rather than anything else."

Of course, Jesy hasn't been alone in the filming journey of Life After Little Mix as her partner Zion Foster plays a large role in the show, as well as other family and friends. With their help, "Jesy is is writing a new chapter—one of resilience, redemption, and hope", Amazon have said.

Adding: "As the twin girls, Story and Ocean, arrive, the series captures the most profound moment of all: the birth of a mother."

