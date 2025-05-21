JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes appear to 'hard launch' romance with new photos and lyric change

JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes seem to confirm romance in photos and lyric change. Picture: Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes fans are convinced they just 'hard launched' that they're dating after sweet reunion in Mexico.

After declaring each other as "platonic soulmates" following their time in Celebrity Big Brother, JoJo Siwa, 22, and Chris Hughes, 32, left fans confused with their ambiguous relationship.

The unlikely pair struck up a close friendship when they met on the UK reality show but had viewers convinced their relationship was romantic as they became physically close, cuddling up together in bed, giving each other back tickles and even sharing forehead kisses.

When JoJo entered the house she was in a relationship with Australian influencer Kath Ebbs but, after JoJo's journey of self discovery in the house, they split at the CBB wrap party. While Kath has alluded to the split being influenced by Chris, JoJo has denied it.

But, while JoJo returned to her home in America, she and Chris kept their connection to one another wearing mementos and texting regularly. Now, as the pair reunited in Mexico, where JoJo was performing, it looks like they aren't afraid of those dating rumours and might have just soft launched their romance.

Chris and JoJo spending time together outside of Big Brother house. Picture: Instagram

Performing on stage in Mexico City, JoJo sang a cover of Kim Carnes' 'Bette Davis Eyes' but swapped out the lyrics "Bette Davis eyes" for "Chris Hughes eyes".

JoJo shared the snippet of her performance on Instagram and TikTok which naturally sent fans into overdrive, commenting things like: "Is this how they are announcing they are official????"

Another wrote: "This is the hard launch to end all hard launches Joelle and WE LOVE IT".

A third penned: "Omg JoJo and Chris we are literally all rooting for you, seriously made for each other."

What's more is Chris went on to share a photo dump of his trip to Mexico with JoJo, where they also celebrated her 22nd birthday, and it is littered with sweet snaps of them together.

He captioned the post: "The previous 7 days have been the prettiest.."

JoJo replied under the post: "& happiest:). Heart is overflowing."

While fans are commenting desperate for confirmation of whether or not this is a hard launch, the likes of Megan McKenna and Vicky Pattison have showed their support. Megan wrote: "Erm. Obsessed with you both"

And Vicky said: "You look so happy"

JoJo and Chris cuddle up. Picture: Instagram

Chris Hughes shared pictures from his trip to Mexico. Picture: Instagram

JoJo's ex Kath has also weighed in on the supposed romance. In a since deleted comment on Kath's TikTok, someone picture commented an Instagram of JoJo and Chris in the pool together on their Mexico trip.

Kath replied: "Couple goals"

In a comment that has been left up so far, someone referenced one of Chris' iconic Love Island moments, writing: "Do you want me to rap? Lighten the mood a little?"

And responding with another Chris Love Island moment, Kath said: "I'm sat"

