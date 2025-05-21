The Last of Us viewers spot major filming error in Joel and Ellie's forest scene

The Last of Us filming error spotted by fans on social media. Picture: HBO

By Katie Louise Smith

"They didn’t think anyone would notice with Pedro Pascal in the frame."

The Last of Us fans have just spotted a filming error in season 2 episode 6 – but did you manage to notice it?

Starring Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us season 2 has been an absolute rollercoaster so far, complete with action-packed Infected scenes and emotionally devastating moments.

Following his brutal death in episode 2, Pedro returns as Joel in episode 6 ('The Price') for a big flashback episode. Midway through the ep, Joel and Ellie head out on patrol together, keeping an eye out for any threats while riding through the wilderness alone... or were they?

A viral TikTok video has now pointed out an accidental filming error as a crew member can be spotted lurking in the trees and once you see it, you won't be able to un-see it.

Pedro Pascal returns as Joel in a flashbacks in The Last of Us season 2 episode 6. Picture: HBO

About 33 minutes in to episode 6, when Joel and Ellie are riding through the forest on patrol, they get a distress call and suddenly have to ride off to help Eugene and Adam who are in trouble.

As the duo quickly ride off on their horses, eagle-eyed viewers have pointed out a crew member hiding in the trees just to the left of the frame. The person can clearly be seen sitting amongst the trees, wearing a blue plaid shirt.

The moment has now gone viral on TikTok, with one video clocking in at over 800k views and over 100k likes.

In the TikTok comments, fans have been debating, theorising and joking about who the figure could be.

"Prob the guy handling the horses lol," one fan wrote, while another theorised that it looks like co-creator Craig Mazin: "Craig Mazin is ALWAYS watching"

Another fans joked: "It's the guy controlling joel from the ps4 duh."

"They didn’t think anyone would notice with Pedro Pascal in the frame," someone else wrote. (True!)

A crew member can be seen hiding in the trees in The Last of Us season 2 episode 6. Picture: HBO

Others also recalled that the exact same error happened in season 1 episode 6, when the camera crew could be spotted standing on the edge of a frame when Joel and Ellie were supposed to be completely alone out in the open.

Another entertaining accidental moment was clocked later in the season, when a hand could be seen holding a horse's head in frame.

"Y'all remember they did this in the episode where they were crossing the bridge to get to Jackson in s1? It’s just tradition [at this point]," one fan wrote.

One fan also defended the moment, writing: "There was a time when mistakes like this would be a fun bit of movie/TV trivia. Now people act like it ruins the entire product. Oh how we’ve fallen, as a culture."

