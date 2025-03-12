Maya Jama reacts to Gary Lineker 'outing' who her new boyfriend is

12 March 2025, 12:21

Maya Jama calls Gary Lineker 'weird' after Ruben Dias revelation
Maya Jama calls Gary Lineker 'weird' after Ruben Dias revelation. Picture: Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

Gary Lineker appeared to publicly out Maya Jama and Ruben Dias' relationship, and Maya was not happy about it.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Since the start of the year, Love Island host Maya Jama and Manchester City footballer Ruben Dias have been romantically linked.

And while there have been multiple clues seemingly confirming the rumours, the pair have kept their alleged relationship somewhat private. However, in a chat posted on the Baller League UK TikTok, footballing legend Gary Lineker seemingly ripped away all the privacy.

After Maya was announced as a manager for one of the Baller League teams, a six-a-side league led by celebs like KSI, she was sat with Micah Richards, who is the manager of another team. She joked with him that he was her biggest 'op', before Gary joined their chat.

What did Gary Lineker say about Maya Jama's new boyfriend?

Maya Jama attends the MTV EMAs 2024
Maya Jama reportedly met Ruben Dias at the MTV EMAs 2024. Picture: Getty

Micah said to Maya: "You disrespected me, didn't you? You said I look 40 years old. I'm only 36. You do me wrong man. How old are you?"

The reality TV star responded: "I'm 30 actually, on the dot. Just 3, 0, new, fresh 30. I just got there."

Then Gary cut in saying: "Micah, stop flirting and get her boyfriend to play for us."

Gary's comment of course adds to speculation about Maya and Ruben dating. Looking annoyed Maya replied: "Get out! This is why I don't talk to old people. They're so weird."

While Maya and Ruben haven't addressed whether they are in a relationship or not, they were seen spending New Year's together and were even spotted wearing matching Cartier 'LOVE' bracelets in February.

Maya has also heavily hinted to having a man on the seen as she's been sharing pictures on her IG story of rose bouquets which fans have assumed were sent by a lover.

We hope Maya and Ruben tell the world when they feel ready - if they are dating that is!

Rúben Dias attends the MTV EMAs 2024
Rúben Dias attends the MTV EMAs 2024. Picture: Getty

