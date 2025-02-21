MAFS UK's Lacey slams Nathan's shock claims ahead of reunion episode

21 February 2025, 16:28

MAFS UK's Lacey slams Nathan's shock claims ahead of reunion episode
MAFS UK's Lacey slams Nathan's shock claims ahead of reunion episode. Picture: Instagram / E4

By Abbie Reynolds

The second MAFS UK reunion sees Nathan and Lacey come to blows in an emotional exchange.

The split of Married at First Sight's Lacey and Nathan was probably the most shocking of the 2024 series, closely followed by Sacha and Ross' breakup.

Last year, both Nathan and Lacey released statements about the breakup but the second reunion episode is viewers' first chance to see them address the split as a pair. In a teaser for the reunion episode, coming March 24th, Nathan and Lacey are seen in tears as they discuss what caused their relationship to break down.

And, while Lacey previously said that what they had "was so real and special", this new clip of them at the reunion sees Nathan read a text message from Lacey that says: "We should fake it."

However, Lacey has clapped back and insisted it has been edited "for ur entertainment [sic]".

MAFS UK's Amy heads on night out with Adam and Nath in Manchester

The clip starts off with Lacey saying Nathan never told her he didn't think she was "genuine" and said she wanted some answers. The exes then sit together and Nathan starts the chat with: "So, Lace. I didn't come here for a showmance."

"Neither did I," Lacey replies.

"Right, but that's not how it felt," Nathan continues. "The impression I got after the experiment, yeah? Why did I block you Lace? As soon as you finished the experiment you turned into a completely different person."

Later, Nathan says he has got text messages to prove his point and goes to get out his phone. Kieran, Kristina and Sacha are watching from a distance and Sacha exclaims: "Oh he's getting receipts!"

Nathan and Lacey met on MAFS UK 2024
Nathan and Lacey met on MAFS UK 2024. Picture: Channel 4

Looking at his phone, Nathan then presses: "So you didn't say to me then, 'I think we should fake it'?"

"I was so sad when I heard that," he added. The teaser doesn't show Lacey's response, all we see is her looking aghast when he suggested she'd text him that.

Breaking into tears Lacey then goes on to say: "There's no point saying you did this, you did that. We did fall in love with each other. We both added to the breakup, potentially. Do you not admit that?"

Nathan disagrees and also breaks into tears adding: "Can I just say, how hard it was for me to open myself up to you. It's the hardest thing I've ever done."

Their full interaction expected to be aired on the Married at First Sight UK: Reunion Special coming on Monday at 9pm.

Nathan suggested Lacey wanted a 'showmance'
Nathan suggested Lacey wanted a 'showmance'. Picture: E4

In response to the clip that was posted by the tabloids, Lacey reshared an old clip of her and Nathan and wrote: "This is the man I married, not the man in the clip for the reunion. I'm not fake, i genuinely loved Nathan, the episode is edited for ur entertainment.

"I didn't change after the experiment but we just simply wasn't on the same page. They've had to cut out about Nathan not wishing me good luck for the race for life as it would of looked bad on him.

"But just keep an open mind and that we was both hurt. Please be mindful be kind & non judgmental. As I do have feelings and this was incredibly difficult for me."

Prior to this Lacey had said that things came to an end after a big argument when she did the Race For Life in honour of her late uncle, who died of cancer, and her mum, who has survived cancer. She claimed at the time Nathan offered her no "support".

Lacey claims the clip is heavily edited
Lacey claims the clip is heavily edited. Picture: Instagram

This comes after bride Emma revealed that she was cut from the episode just a day before filming. Speaking to Yahoo, she said: "They didn't need me anymore. I still don't know why I was cut. There were some storylines that they wanted to follow, the producers, and yeah, someone must have taken my seat, right, so someone got called up to get back on there. But yeah, not me!"

Emma added: "I was ready to go up to London the day before and then go straight down to the reunion and it was a real shame."

Another familiar face who won't be in the episode special is Polly, who is now in Australia. It was reported by the tabloids that she didn't want to face Adam. A source claimed: "Polly didn’t attend the filming of the recent special, which will air in 2025, as she couldn’t face seeing Adam again.

"She has worked really hard on herself and her mental health since filming, and couldn’t bear the thought of reopening old wounds."

