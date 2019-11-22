Who Are Caitlyn Jenner’s Grandchildren & Who Do They Belong To? From Kardashian Kids To Kylie’s Daughter

Caitlyn Jenner fans have been trying to work out how many grandchildren she has. Picture: Instagram

Here’s everything you need to know about Caitlyn Jenner’s children & grandchildren.

The I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! 2019 contestant, Caitlyn Jenner, left fans confused after telling her campmates that as of December, she will have 20 grandchildren.

Obviously fans rushed to social media to try and work out where their calculations were going wrong while adding up the Kardashian-Jenner kids, as most people counted between 16-18.

The American TV personality has six children from three marriages, as well as four step-children, but fans were still convinced 20 was too high of a number.

One tweeted: “Me trying to figure out how all the Kardashian/Jenner children adds up to 20 #ImACeleb.”

So how many children and grandchildren does the 70-year-old former Olympian have? And who do they belong to?

Let’s take a look at her family life, starting with her marriages…

First Marriage - Chrystie Crownover

Chrystie Crownover and Caitlyn were married between 1972-1981.

They have two children together, Burt and Cassandra.

Caitlyn Jenner's first wife, Chrystie Crownover. Picture: Getty

Second Marriage – Linda Thompson

Caitlyn and Linda were wed between 1981-1987.

The couple have two sons, Brandon and Brody, who appeared on The Hills and was married to Miley Cyrus’ ex-girlfriend, Kaitlynn Carter.

Caitlyn Jenner has two sons with Linda Thompson, Brandon and Brody. Picture: Instagram

Third Marriage – Kris Jenner

Caitlyn’s longest marriage was to Kris, between 1991-2015.

They have two daughters, Kendall and Kylie, and Caitlyn is also the step-father to Kris’ four children from her ex-husband, Rob Kardashian.

Appearing on Keeping Up With The Kardashians together, Caitlyn grew close to her step-children: Kourtney, Kim, Khloe and Rob.

Let’s take a look at her children and grandchildren…

Caitlyn has two kids, Kendall and Kylie, with Kris Jenner. Picture: Getty

Burt Jenner (41)

The eldest of Caitlyn’s children has two kids, William Behr and Bodi.

Burt Jenner with his two kids. Picture: Instagram

Cassandra Marino (39)

Also known as Casey Jenner, Burt’s sister has three children with her husband, Michael: Francesca, Isabella and Luke.

Cassandra Marino has three children. Picture: Instagram

Brandon Jenner (38)

Caitlyn’s first son with Linda, Brandon, has one daughter called Eva with his ex-wife, Leah.

He also is expecting twins with his pregnant girlfriend, Cayley Stoker.

Brandon Jenner has one daughter, Eva. Picture: Instagram

Brody Jenner (36)

The reality TV star was married for a year and has no children.

Brody Jenner starred in The Hills. Picture: Instagram

Kendall Jenner (24)

Caitlyn’s first daughter with Kris is one of the hottest models at the moment and she doesn’t have any children.

Kendall Jenner has modelled for Victoria's Secret. Picture: Instagram

Kylie Jenner (22)

Caitlyn’s youngest child, Kylie, is a self-made billionaire thanks to her makeup empire, Kylie Cosmetics.

She shares Stormi Webster with her rapper ex-boyfriend, Travis Scott.

Kylie Jenner has a daughter called Stormi. Picture: Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian (40)

The eldest Kardashian sister has three kids with her on-again off-again ex, Scott Disick.

Her kids, Mason, Penelope and Reign all appear in KUWTK.

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick have four children together. Picture: Instagram

Kim Kardashian (39)

Kim has four children with her husband, Kanye West: North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have four children. Picture: Instagram

Khloe Kardashian (35)

Khloe has a daughter, True, with her ex-boyfriend and NBA star, Tristan Thompson.

Khloe Kardashian has a daughter called True Thompson. Picture: Instagram

Rob Kardashian (32)

Rob shares a daughter called Dream with his ex-girlfriend, Blac Chyna.

Rob Kardashian has a daughter called Dream. Picture: Instagram

So altogether we counted 18 and fans have speculated she’s hinting at a possible unknown Kardashian-Jenner pregnancy.

We’ll keep our eyes on it!

