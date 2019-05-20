Psalm West: How To Pronounce Kim Kardashian And Kanye West's New Baby Name And What It Means

20 May 2019, 12:38

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have named their son Psalm
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have named their son Psalm. Picture: Kim Kardashian/Instagram / Getty

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have named their fourth baby Psalm West.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West welcomed their new baby boy just a few days ago, and the couple have now revealed the name of the tot who is the younger brother to North, five, Saint, three, and Chicago, one.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians stars have named their son Psalm West, but the unique moniker has left fans wondering how to pronounce Psalm and what it means.

Kim Kardashian revealed her new son's name alongside this screenshot
Kim Kardashian revealed her new son's name alongside this screenshot. Picture: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

How to pronounce Psalm West

The 'P' in Psalm is silent, so you pronounce the name 'Saam'.

The meaning of Psalm

The name Psalm is of Hebrew origin meaning ‘song’, and it’s also defined as a sacred poem within the biblical Book of Psalms used in Christian and Jewish worship.

Kim and Kanye have previously said they’re Christians, and their choice is said to be “a good reflection of where the couple are spiritually”, a source told People.

The couple’s new baby is their second child to be born welcomed via surrogate after daughter Chicago was born in February last year.

Sharing photos of her baby shower from before her newest son was born, Kim described the new addition as “the most calm and chill of all my babies so far”.

