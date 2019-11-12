Who Is I’m A Celeb 2019’s Caitlyn Jenner? The Keeping Up With The Kardashians Star, Father Of Kylie & Kendall And Net Worth Of Former Olympian

Caitlyn Jenner has headed into the jungle. Picture: Getty

Here’s everything you need to know about the I’m A Celeb 2019 contestant, Caitlyn Jenner.

The I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! 2019 line-up has confirmed the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, Caitlyn Jenner, as one of this year’s contestants set to compete for the title of king/queen of the jungle.

Leading up to the new series, we will get to know the TV personality in a lot more detail than before, but who is Caitlyn and what did she do before the ITV show?

Let’s take a look…

Who is Caitlyn Jenner?

At 70 years old, Caitlyn is widely known for her relation to the Kardashian family and involvement in KUWTK, appearing in the family series since its first episode in 2007.

Caitlyn, who was assigned male at birth, was known in her younger years as Bruce Jenner.

During her track star years, she was a massively successful Olympian who won a gold medal and set the world record in the decathlon at the 1976 Summer Olympics.

The Summer Olympics in 1976. Picture: Getty

She won 12 out of the 13 decathlons she took part in between 1973-1976.

Throughout the 80s and 90s, Caitlyn also acted in a few TV films and had guest appearances on various American shows, such as The Weakest Link and The Apprentice.

As Bruce, she previously entered the US version of I’m A Celeb in 2003.

The transition of Bruce to Caitlyn

In April 2015, she came out as a trans woman in a 20/20 interview with Diane Sawyer, saying she had dealt with gender dysphoria since her youth.

In the interview, she opened up about cross-dressing and taking hormone replacement therapy but revealed she stopped before her third marriage to Kris Jenner.

She revealed her new name in a Vanity Fair interview, where she was on the July 2015 cover, issued as ‘Call Me Caitlyn’.

Later that month, she announced her documentary series, I Am Cait, which saw the TV star’s first public appearance and heartfelt moments where she met her children for the first time after transitioning.

In September 2015, she legally changed her name to Caitlyn Marie Jenner, and her gender to female.

She has since undergone cosmetic surgery and completed sex reassignment surgery in 2017.

Family Life

Caitlyn has been married three times, first tying the knot to Chrystie Crownover in 1972 and getting divorced in 1981.

The pair have two children together - Burt and Casey, and according to a report from April 2015, Chrystie was made aware of her husband’s gender identity issues from early on in their marriage.

She said: “I can’t remember the exact words because it was such a shock to me, but he opened up his heart and confessed, and he had to share this deep, dark secret.

“He told me he wanted to be a woman, and understandably, I didn’t know what to say.”

Caitlyn Jenner's first wife, Chrystie Crownover. Picture: Getty

Chrystie had decided to keep Caitlyn’s secret, as she then married actress, Linda Thompson, in 1981.

The couple, who divorced in 1986, went on to have two sons together, Brandon and Brody.

36 year old Brody is widely known for appearing on The Hills and was married to Miley Cyrus’ ex-girlfriend, Kaitlynn Carter.

Caitlyn Jenner has two sons with Linda Thompson, Brody and Brandon. Picture: Instagram

Caitlyn’s longest marriage was to Kris Jenner which began after five months of dating in 1991.

They remained together for 24 years and had two daughters together, model Kendall and billionaire makeup mogul Kylie.

Caitlyn is the step-father to Kris’ children from her previous marriage to lawyer, Robert Kardashian.

They co-parented Kourtney, Kim, Rob and Khloe.

Caitlyn and Kris initially separated in 2013, but filed for the divorce the following year before it was finalised in March 2015, a month before introducing her new identity to the world.

Caitlyn has two kids, Kylie and Kendall, with Kris Jenner. Picture: Getty

Girlfriend

She has been dating 23-year-old businesswoman, Sophia Hutchins, since last year.

Like Caitlyn, Sophia is a transgender woman, after she transitioned at 18 years old.

The pair were rumoured to be dating, before Sophia confirmed it in a fan Q&A, when a fan asked: “R u and Caitlyn dating? Also do you have any pets?”, to which Hutchins replied: “Of course,” adding they “have our little Bertha."

Reports have swarmed around whether or not the couple plan on tying the knot.

There has been no official confirmation but Sophia hinted at an engagement in the near future, when a fan asked her about it.

She responded, saying: "I’ll show you the ring when I am."

Caitlyn Jenner and her partner, Sophia Hutchins. Picture: Instagram

Net Worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Caitlyn is worth $100million (£74million).

Height

Caitlyn is 6 feet 2 inches tall.

Social media handles

Her Instagram - @caitlynjenner

Her Twitter - @caitlyn_jenner