Caitlyn Jenner Starred On I’m A Celebrity USA In 2003 But 'Doesn't Know' How The Show Works

Caitlyn Jenner took part in I'm A Celeb's US version in 2003. Picture: Getty

Caitlyn Jenner’s time on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! won’t be her first.

Keeping Up With The Kardashians star and Olympian Caitlyn Jenner is heading into the I’m A Celebrity jungle in a matter of days, claiming she doesn’t know what to expect from the experience.

However, in 2003 the father of Kendall and Kylie Jenner took part in the US version of the series as Bruce Jenner, 12 years before transitioning to Caitlyn.

Caitlyn, 70, was part of the first ever line-up of the US series, starring alongside model Tyson Beckford, TV host Melissa Rivers and Jennifer Lopez’s ex Cris Judd.

The star reached the final week of the series, but the crown was given to Cris Judd.

When quizzed by the tabloids on whether she could confirm her part in the 2019 series, Caitlyn said she “doesn’t know” how the show works.

She told reporters: "I am not allowed to talk about this until next week. I am not sure what I can say. I am not allowed to say anything."

And when wished good luck for her stint, Caitlyn responded: “Thank you. I don’t know how it works.”

Caitlyn Jenner is heading into the jungle. Picture: Getty

Kris Jenner’s ex husband was flocked by fans and photographers when she touched down in Brisbane Airport, posing for selfies as people tried to get her attention.

Caitlyn is said to have secured a £500k deal to enter the jungle.

Other rumoured contestants are Match of the Day host Ian Wright, who has also recently touched down in Australia, pop star Frankie Bridge, and Love Island’s Olivia Attwood.

Girl’s Aloud star Nadine Coyle, Made in Chelsea’s Jamie Laing and islander Amy Hart were also hotly rumoured.

I’m A Celeb kicks off on Sunday 17 November.

