I'm A Celeb's Impresses Viewers With Dance Moves After Learning Girls Aloud Routine

Nadine Coyle taught Caitlyn Jenner the dance routine to 'The Promise'. Picture: ITV/I'm A Celeb

Caitlyn Jenner showed off her moves on I’m A Celeb after dancing to a Girls Aloud song.

Caitlyn Jenner is becoming one of the I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! fan favourites after throwing herself into any task at hand.

The 70-year-old father of Kylie and Kendall Jenner joined in with Nadine Coyle, as the Girls Aloud star taught her, Adele Roberts and Jacqueline Jossa the dance routine to the band’s song ‘The Promise’.

Roman Kemp Underwent 12-Week Body Transformation To Get 'Shredded' For I'm A Celeb

EastEnders actress, Jacqueline, who had previously said she was ‘majorly fangirling’ over being in the jungle with the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, praised Caitlyn for taking part in anything when “she doesn’t even know what’s going on” and we have to agree!

Fans couldn’t get over the ‘Kardashian-Jenner meets Girls Aloud’ iconic moment, with one tweeting: “One of my favourite parts of the series so far.”

Nadine Coyle taught the campmates Girls Aloud's 'The Promise' dance routine. Picture: ITV/I'm A Celebrity

“This is EVERYTHING,” added another.

Nadine said: “I taught the girls a little bit of 'The Promise' routine, Jacqueline and Adele knew most of it already.”

Caitlyn even tried to sing along to the lyrics with Nadine - we stan!

Jacqueline added: “I just love Caitlyn Jenner, she just throws herself into everything."

Their campmates watched their performance and cheered as they finished the routine.

Fans were seriously impressed with Caitlyn Jenner's dance moves. Picture: Twitter

Fans were seriously impressed with Caitlyn Jenner's dance moves. Picture: Twitter

Adele was just as excited as fans who were watching, saying: "I’ve just danced to 'The Promise' with Nadine Coyle, Caitlyn Jenner and Jacqueline Jossa!" we never thought we'd see the day but what a moment!

Former EastEnders actor, Cliff Parisi, and Coronation Street's Andrew Whyment joined the camp as the secret campmates and fans were so here for the hilarious duo.

They also managed to get eight stars during The Frontier Of Fear challenge which meant the camp could tuck in to some luxury food for the night.

I’m A Celeb continues on ITV every night at 9pm.

> Download Our App For All The Latest I'm A Celebrity News