Love Island’s Lucie Donlan & Joe Garratt Confirm They’re Dating

19 August 2019, 15:29

Joe and Lucie are back on!
Joe and Lucie are back on! Picture: ITV2

Lucie Donlan and Joe Garratt are giving their romance another shot.

Love Island stars Lucie Donlan and Joe Garratt are apparently dating.

The pair were originally coupled up in the villa but Joe was dumped in a public vote, after coming under fire for ‘abusive’ behaviour.

Tom Holland Has Been Liking Love Island Star Lucie Donlan’s Sexy Instagram Snaps

Lucie moved on with George Rains, who she brought back from Casa Amor, but she cooled things off with him days later due to their lack of connection.

She then made several attempts to steal Tommy Fury but he remained faithful to Molly-Mae Hague.

Rumours about Lucie and Joe have been doing the rounds since the pair were both spotted kissing at a star-studded party.

When they both appeared on Love Island: Aftersun, host Caroline Flack asked them what was going down and Lucie insisted they were ‘just friends’ and ‘taking it slow’.

However, it looks like they’ve decided to give their romance a proper go now and they’ve been photographed holding hands on a day out in Cornwall.

Fans of the couple couldn’t be happier to see them back together.

One wrote on Twitter: “My favourite ship is back. Joe & Lucie make such a good looking couple. We were robbed.”

Another added: “Love these two together!”

Amber and Greg, Molly-Mae and Tommy, Maura and Curtis, Ovie and India, Jourdan and Danny and Anton and Belle are all still together since finding love on the dating show.

However, Chris and Harley became the first 2019 couple to split last week.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Celebrity News

Latest Love Island News

Megan Barton-Hanson took a thinly-veiled swipe at Amber Davies

Megan Barton Hanson And Amber Davies Feud: What Happened Between The Love Island Stars After Chloe Ferry's Savage Tweet
Danny Williams 'still fancies' Arabella Chi

Love Island’s Danny Williams ‘Still Fancies’ Arabella Chi – As He Prepares To Move In With Jourdan Riane
Love Island's winter series will apparently have medics on standby

Love Island’s Winter Series Will Have Medics On Standby Over Fears Of ‘Poisonous Creatures’
Love Island 2019 has seen its first couple split

Chris Taylor And Harley Brash Split: Love Island Couple Are The First Of This Year To Break-Up
Tom Holland has liked some of Lucie Donlan's sexy Instagram snaps

Tom Holland Has Been Liking Love Island Star Lucie Donlan’s Sexy Instagram Snaps

Hot On Capital

Emma Watson and Tom Felton are close friends

Emma Watson And Tom Felton Re-Ignite Dating Rumours As They Play Guitar In Their Pyjamas
Emma Watson has sparked rumours she's dating Tom Felton

Emma Watson Boyfriend: Harry Potter Actress’ Dating History Unearthed As She Fuels Tom Felton Romance Rumours
Halsey is good friends with 5SOS

Halsey Has Fans Hoping For 5SOS Collaboration After Cryptic Instagram Post About Teeth
Megan Barton-Hanson and Demi Sims sparked dating rumours

Megan Barton-Hanson And Demi Sims: Celebs Go Dating Stars Spark Split Rumours Just Weeks Into Relationship
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello's relationship timeline

Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello's Relationship Timeline: The Señorita Singers' Friendship Turned Romance

Shawn Mendes

Joe Jonas' 30th birthday party

Joe Jonas' 30th Birthday Party: Details From The James Bond Themed Bash

More Movies & TV News

Lydia Bright is expecting!

TOWIE’S Lydia Bright Is Pregnant With Her First Child

Netflix has confirmed the release date for To All The Boys I've Loved Before 2

To All The Boys 2: Netflix release date and who's in the cast with Noah Centineo and Lana Condor
Amy Hart leaves her job as an air hostess after becoming 'too famous'

Love Island's Amy Hart 'Forced To Leave' Air Hostess Job Over Fears Passengers Would Be Filming Her
Everything you need to know about the new series of 13 Reasons Why

13 Reasons Why Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Trailer And Plot Revealed
After was a huge hit with fans around the world.

After We Collided: Everything We Know About The After Sequel Starring Dylan Sprouse