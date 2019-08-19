Love Island’s Lucie Donlan & Joe Garratt Confirm They’re Dating

Joe and Lucie are back on! Picture: ITV2

Lucie Donlan and Joe Garratt are giving their romance another shot.

Love Island stars Lucie Donlan and Joe Garratt are apparently dating.

The pair were originally coupled up in the villa but Joe was dumped in a public vote, after coming under fire for ‘abusive’ behaviour.

Lucie moved on with George Rains, who she brought back from Casa Amor, but she cooled things off with him days later due to their lack of connection.

She then made several attempts to steal Tommy Fury but he remained faithful to Molly-Mae Hague.

Rumours about Lucie and Joe have been doing the rounds since the pair were both spotted kissing at a star-studded party.

When they both appeared on Love Island: Aftersun, host Caroline Flack asked them what was going down and Lucie insisted they were ‘just friends’ and ‘taking it slow’.

However, it looks like they’ve decided to give their romance a proper go now and they’ve been photographed holding hands on a day out in Cornwall.

Fans of the couple couldn’t be happier to see them back together.

One wrote on Twitter: “My favourite ship is back. Joe & Lucie make such a good looking couple. We were robbed.”

Another added: “Love these two together!”

Amber and Greg, Molly-Mae and Tommy, Maura and Curtis, Ovie and India, Jourdan and Danny and Anton and Belle are all still together since finding love on the dating show.

However, Chris and Harley became the first 2019 couple to split last week.

