Love Island Star Belle Hassan’s Famous Dad: Who Is Tamer Hassan And When Did He Star In Game Of Thrones?

Belle Hassan's dad is Tamer Hassan. Picture: ITV2

Love Island saw the arrival of 12 new contestants for the introduction of Casa Amor, and one of those was Belle Hassan – who has a very famous father.

Belle Hassan, 21, joined the main villa alongside the likes of Lavena Back, Joanna Chimonides, and Jourdan Riane, and shortly after their arrival the girls had Love Island viewers keen to find out more about the new contestants.

While each islander is quizzed on their claim to fame before entering the villa, new girl Belle has a very impressive connection as her father is actor Tamer Hassan, 51.

She said of her famous dad: “He’s been in The Football Factory, The Business, Game of Thrones.”

Tamer has starred in a number of films, but one of his biggest roles was in Game of Thrones where he played one of the Khals in 2016. In one scene he appeared alongside Emilia Clarke’s character Daenerys Targaryen as she tried to take over as leader of the Dothraki people.

In 2004 he had a small part in Daniel Craig film Layer Cake, as a character named Terry.

His roles in The Football Factory and The Business opposite Danny Dyer meant Belle would often hang out with Love Island 2018 winner Dani Dyer as their dads worked on set.

Belle said she has a very close relationship with her dad, saying he’s “very supportive” and “like my best friend”.

Before entering the villa, she revealed the words of advice her dad gave her: “He’s told me to be myself but has also warned me, ‘I’m watching and I’m going to be seeing every detail!’”

After arriving in the villa to greet the boys, Belle had viewers in stitches after she asked an excited Anton Danyluk if she could share his bed.

