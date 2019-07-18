Joanna Chimonides Says Love Island ‘Is Hard To Watch’ As Michael Griffiths Admits Feelings For Ex Amber Gill

18 July 2019, 11:13

Joanna Chimonides found it difficult to watch Love Island after she was dumped from the villa.

Joanna Chimonides and former Love Island partner Michael Griffiths were separated when they received the fewest votes from the public, and Joanna was left fuming when her co-stars voted to dump her from the island.

The couple had a brief row before she left the island, with Joanna telling Michael he “clearly has a reason to stay” but he assured her he wanted to be with her.

Joanna Chimonides was upset watching Michael say he still had feelings for Amber
Joanna Chimonides was upset watching Michael say he still had feelings for Amber. Picture: ITV2 / Joanna Chimonides/Instagarm

Since Joanna left the villa however, Michael’s feelings for Amber have been re-ignited and Wednesday night’s show ended with the fireman about to tell the beauty therapist how he feels.

Moments before, Michael had confided in the lads about how his heart to heart with Amber earlier on in the day had “felt like they were friends again” and he said he realised “I do still like Amber”.

He also said he felt Joanna was “stand-off-ish”.

Viewers are now eagerly awaiting for the original couple to reunite, but Joanna has been left heartbroken by the scenes.

Joanna and Michael were separated after receiving the fewest votes
Joanna and Michael were separated after receiving the fewest votes. Picture: ITV2

Taking to Instagram Stories, the recruitment consultant said: “I’ve had to pause the TV purely because, for me, being stand-off-ish is more me having respect for those in the villa because of the fact someone else is actually hurting in there.

“It’s hard for me to watch this right now, I’m not gonna lie.”

Once the show ended, the 22 year old continued: “In all honesty, that was so hard for me to watch. Right now I really don’t have any words. It’s so difficult.”

Meanwhile, Amber had a successful date with Irish rugby player Greg O’Shea, who said took her on a date because “she deserved it”.

