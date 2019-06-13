Dani Dyer Reveals Extreme Lengths Producers Go To To Stop Love Islanders Meeting Before It Starts

Dani Dyer's revealed the extreme lengths producers went to stop contestants meeting. Picture: ITV2 Love Island/ Global

Dani Dyer has spilt the tea on how 'Love Island' producers kept the contestants separate on Mallorca before they entered the show and it's pretty intense!

Love Island's Dani Dyer has spilt the tea on how the cast are kept from meeting each other before the series starts and it involves a whole lot of organisation and a personal chaperone for each individual contestant.

Chatting to us, Dani revealed: "They keep us all separated in hotels and stuff obviously we have our own chaperones who are always in contact, if we want to go out for a bit of lunch or dinner they have to check that no one else is in the area... it was really intense."

"I think at one point they said Hayley was really close to another islander or something and they had to stop us and wait for the other person to pass by, but really you are on your own."

"I had a really good chaperone, she was great, we had sangria and really nice food, they take your phone off you, but the chaperone just wants to be your mate in your last night of freedom."

Wes Nelson also spoke about the highly organised chaperoning- revealing they used each contestants' initials when warning others their islander was near by and as there were 'a lot of old people' staying in their area, he said it would have been pretty obvious when a 'tanned English person walked past' that they'd be headed into the villa.

