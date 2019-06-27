Casa Amor 2019 Girls And Boys Revealed: Meet The 12 New Love Island Bombshells

The Casa Amor boys and girls have been revealed. Picture: ITV2

Casa Amor is finally open, and there’s a whole new cast of girls and boys to have our Love Islanders’ heads turning.

After much anticipation, it’s finally been revealed Casa Amor is making a return to cause all the drama we love the most on Love Island.

With six new boys and six new girls to shake things up, the Love Island contestants will certainly have a lot of thinking to do about their current couple partners.

Maura Higgins is especially in need of a new partner, after being mugged off by Tom Walker on more than one occasion.

Meet the new Casa Amor islanders below..

Lavena Back

Lavena Back is entering Casa Amor. Picture: ITV2

Age: 23

Job: Business Developer

From: Croydon

Lavena describes herself as “confident and ready for love”. She’s got her eye on Danny Williams and Anton Danyluk. She’s also said she’s “not afraid to say it how it is” and is determined to find love.

Nabila Badda

The Love Island contestants are going to be shaken up with 12 new entries. Picture: ITV2

Age: 29

Job: Hostess

From: London

Nabila said of her Love Island arrival, “I’m exciting, bubbly and feisty enough that if I want something I’ll go for it. I’ve got that exotic look that I think the villa is missing. My family are from Morocco and there hasn’t been an Arabian Princess in the villa yet this year.” She describes herself as an eight out of 10 and has her eye on Anton, saying she thinks he’s “misunderstood by the girls”.

Joanna Chimonides

Joanna has her eye on Anton. Picture: ITV2

Age: 22

Job: Recruitment Consultant

From: London

Joanna has her eye on Anton and describes herself as “overly honest” which can sometimes “get her into trouble”. She rates her best feature as her nose and is on the hunt for “someone who will give their all in a relationship”.

Belle Hassan

Belle will certainly turn some heads in the villa. Picture: ITV2

Age: 21

Job: Makeup artist

From: Bromley

New Islander Belle says she’s “fun, funny and flirty” and is “looking to bring a new dynamic to the villa”. Her celebrity crush is ex Islander Alex Bowen and she’s after a guy who is “honest, funny and genuine”.

She also has a pretty impressive claim to fame, as her dad is actor Tamer Hassan, who’s starred in Game of Thrones. She also starred in a film with Danny Dyer, meaning she used to hang out with Dani Dyer when they were kids.

Jourdan Riane

Jourdan describes herself as "stubborn". Picture: ITV2

Age: 24

Job: Model/actress

From: Essex

Actress Jourdan describes herself as “impulsive, impatient and stubborn” but also considers herself to be “very chilled and a good listener”. She’s interested in getting to know Michael and Danny and predicts she’ll get on with Lucie Donlan and Maura best.

Maria Wild

Maria Wild described herself as "clingy". Picture: ITV2

Age: 22

Job: VIP host

From: Cheltenham

Maria was very honest in her pre-entrance interview, describing herself as “clingy, emotional and loving”. However, she may find it hard to find love as she “doesn’t graft”. Another of the girls with her eye on Anton, Maria said she thinks the gym owner is “funny and sweet”.

Stevie Bradley

Stevie is another new Islander on the hunt for love. Picture: ITV2

Age: 21

Student

From: Isle of Man

Student Stevie describes himself as “cheerful, happy, charming and funny.” He has his eye one Lucie Donlan, saying she would “be my number one”. However, the 21 year old also reckons he’d have a wandering eye in the villa.

Marvin Brooks

Marvin Brooks is an ex Royal Navy Officer. Picture: ITV2

Age: 29

Job: Personal Trainer and ex Royal Navy Officer

From: Bournemouth

Marvin will no doubt catch all of the ladies’ attention when he enters Casa Amor, describing his muscly physique as 8.7 out of 10. He has his eye on Lucie and Anna and reckons he’ll have no problem finding love as he’s been searching for it for the “past 10 years”. He holds a pretty impressive claim to fame in that he’s Harry Redknapp’s personal trainer.

Dennon Lewis

Dennon Lewis is a pro footballer. Picture: ITV2

Age: 22

Job: Professional footballer

From: Watford

Before heading into Casa Amor, Dennon said: “I’m quite pointed and I’ve got decent banter. I do have a short temper at times, I’m not great in the mornings.” When it comes to the girl he wants to get to know, Dennon may have some competition as he has his eye on surfer Lucie, but also “likes how Maura is turning out to be”. He described his claim to fame as his job and can’t wait to return to playing football.

George Rains

George is a builder from Essex. Picture: ITV2

Age: 22

Job: Builder

From: Essex

Essex lad George has his eye on coupled up ladies Amber and Anna, describing them as “the sort of girls I go for looks-wise”. His celebrity crushes are Kim Kardashian, former Islander Samira Mighty, and Nicole Scherzinger. The builder is now ready to have some fun after months of “staying in, saving up and working out”.

Dan Rose

Dan Rose's Love Island secret was shared a little early. Picture: ITV2

Age: 21

Job: Bathroom salesman

From: Nuneaton

Dan was rumoured to be heading into Casa Amor before the line-up was confirmed and is now ready to find his “perfect girl”. He revealed he fancies Amber and is willing to “test the water”, but can see himself going for Lucie and Maura.

His previous relationships have been through meeting people in clubs as he “can’t be bothered with sliding into people’s DMs”.

Ovie Soko

Ovie is a professional basketball player. Picture: ITV2

Age: 28

Job: Professional Basketball Player

From: London

After years of working under a strict schedule meaning he’s limited to opportunities to meeting girls, Ovie is ready to find love. He’s lived in six different countries to achieve his dream of being a professional basket player and he wants to have fun with “someone who can be themselves around me”.

His celebrity crush is Meghan Markle, but he has his eye on Anna in the villa after “watching her from the beginning”.

