WATCH: Roman Kemp Gives A Behind-The-Scenes Tour Of The Casa Amor Villa

Here’s everything you didn’t see in Love Island’s Casa Amor villa, on a guided tour around the place.

While at Casa Capital, Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp wanted to give the millions of Love Island viewers a behind-the-scenes look at exactly what the Casa Amor villa looked like.

We’ve all seen the icon pool and the swinging bed, but what do the bedrooms look like when they’re not filled with Islanders?

Starting from the villa’s pebbled walkway, Roman showed off the tonnes of bedrooms in the villa, and even the chef who cooks food for the villa residents.

Roman also showed off Ovie’s hat stand, and managed to bag himself one of his iconic headpieces, before heading into the garden.

Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp are joining Rob Howard, Dani Dyer, Aimee Vivian and Jimmy Hill in the Casa Capital villa for the weekend, bringing you all of the Islander action from Majorca.

