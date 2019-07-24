Love Island Confirms Two Series A Year In 2020

24 July 2019, 07:53 | Updated: 24 July 2019, 08:01

Love Island is set to air twice a year
Love Island is set to air twice a year. Picture: ITV2

Viewers will no longer have to wait a year for a series of Love Island, after ITV confirmed there will be two seasons a year, as of 2020.

Currently, ITV2 is airing its fifth season of Love Island, and the station announced that - as of next year, 2020 - there will be two series of the reality show a year.

The show released a statement saying that the first season of Love Island in 2020, will be set in a brand new villa in South Africa, and the second will return to Majorca.

It was also announced that Caroline Flack will return to host both series of the show, while Iain Stirling will continue as the voiceover.

The dating reality show first aired in 2015 and has seen the likes of Dani Dyer, Kem Cetinay and Cara De La Hoyde win the series.

Amber Davies played DM Chicken on Capital Breakfast
Amber Davies played DM Chicken on Capital Breakfast. Picture: Capital

This year, Capital is taking over Casa Amor for a weekend, and is seeing Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp, Rob Howard, Dani Dyer, Aimee Vivian and Jimmy Hill bringing all of the Love Island action from Casa Capital.

