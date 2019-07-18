Love Island Final 2019: When Season Five Will Be Coming To An End

The Love Island final is Monday 29th July. Picture: ITV2

Love Island series five will be over before you know it, with the finale date secured for less than two weeks time.

The Love Island final is just days away, as the eight-week long show is flying by and there are only really two couples looking strong enough for the top spot; Tommy Fury and girlfriend Molly-Mae Hague and Jordan Hames and Anna Vakili.

In less than eight weeks we’ve seen multiple love triangles, plenty of turned heads, and a dramatic villa exit – but unfortunately that will all soon come to an end and the islanders must continue their lives away from Mallorca.

ITV2 voiceover Iain Stirling has been hinting about the show’s last day, but when will the Love Island final actually air?

Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague are the favourites to win Love Island 2019. Picture: ITV2

Love Island final date

The show’s host Caroline Flack recently confirmed the date for the finale will be Monday 29th July.

During the final – which will run from 9pm - 10.35pm – we’ll see the remaining successful couples treated to a prom-type event, where the contestants will get dressed up in black tie attire to give heartfelt speeches to their partner as the public votes for their winning lovebirds.

It won’t necessarily be the last we see of the cast on-screen however, as the Love Island: The Reunion typically airs one week later and there may even be another festive special, if producers have the same plans as last year’s series.

What happens at the Love Island final?

Four couples will be in the Love Island final, and viewers must vote for their favourite couple to determine who wins the £50k.

Each partner of the winning pair is then given a card by Caroline which reads ‘love’ on one side and ‘money’ on the other.

In all previous series, the winning couples have split the money by both picking ‘love’ but fans are still awaiting for a dramatic twist where one contestant takes the entire £50k. If they were to both pick money, they would both leave empty handed.

How long is Love Island on for?

Love Island runs for a total of eight weeks. This year’s series began on Monday 3rd June, airing every night from Sunday to Friday at 9pm on ITV2.

