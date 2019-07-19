Casa Capital: Here’s How You Can Join In On All The Action Live From The Other Love Island Villa

Casa Capital will be live this weekend! Picture: n/a

We’ve got a text! Capital is dumping the UK and recoupling with Mallorca #HeadsBeenTurned #ItIsWhatItIs.

Now that the Love Islanders have returned to the original villa, Capital will be taking over Casa Amor.

So expect loads of exclusive content featuring ex-Love Islanders, all the hottest island gossip and some other bombshells along the way.

Capital Breakfast will be kicking things off live on Friday 26th July from 6am.

> Love Island: The Morning After Podcast – How To Download And Listen

Roman Kemp, Vick Hope and Sonny Jay will be laying it on Factor 50, so you won't want to miss it. (We feel a DBS meeting coming on).

On Saturday 27th July, Rob Howard and the reigning queen of Love Island, Dani Dyer, will be cracking on live from the villa and preparing to hand her crown over to the next winner.

Aimee Vivian, who is definitely our type on paper, will host her show from poolside straight after and then Jimmy Hill, who is 100% loyal, babes, will be rounding things off from the fire pit.

So don’t be muggy and make sure you tune in!

How can I listen live to Capital Amor?

Friday:

Capital Breakfast live from 6AM-10AM

Saturday:

Rob Howard and Dani Dyer 9AM-12PM

Aimee Vivian 12PM-4PM

Jimmy Hill 4PM-7PM

How can I watch Capital Live From Casa Amor?

- Right here, on capitalfm.com

- Over on Instagram

- Over on Twitter

- On the Capital app

For all the latest gossip from the Villa, download and subscribe to the official Love Island: The Morning After podcast. Available on Global Player, the Love Island App or ask Alexa to play the 'Love Island Podcast'.

Listen to Love Island: The Morning After