Casa Capital: Here’s How You Can Join In On All The Action Live From The Other Love Island Villa

19 July 2019, 08:08

Casa Capital will be live this weekend!
Casa Capital will be live this weekend! Picture: n/a

We’ve got a text! Capital is dumping the UK and recoupling with Mallorca #HeadsBeenTurned #ItIsWhatItIs.

Now that the Love Islanders have returned to the original villa, Capital will be taking over Casa Amor.

So expect loads of exclusive content featuring ex-Love Islanders, all the hottest island gossip and some other bombshells along the way.

Capital Breakfast will be kicking things off live on Friday 26th July from 6am.

> Love Island: The Morning After Podcast – How To Download And Listen

Roman Kemp, Vick Hope and Sonny Jay will be laying it on Factor 50, so you won't want to miss it. (We feel a DBS meeting coming on). 

On Saturday 27th July, Rob Howard and the reigning queen of Love Island, Dani Dyer, will be cracking on live from the villa and preparing to hand her crown over to the next winner.

Aimee Vivian, who is definitely our type on paper, will host her show from poolside straight after and then Jimmy Hill, who is 100% loyal, babes, will be rounding things off from the fire pit.

So don’t be muggy and make sure you tune in! 

How can I listen live to Capital Amor?

Friday:

Capital Breakfast live from 6AM-10AM

Saturday:

Rob Howard and Dani Dyer 9AM-12PM

Aimee Vivian 12PM-4PM

Jimmy Hill 4PM-7PM

How can I watch Capital Live From Casa Amor? 

- Right here, on capitalfm.com

- Over on Instagram

- Over on Twitter

- On the Capital app

For all the latest gossip from the Villa, download and subscribe to the official Love Island: The Morning After podcast. Available on Global Player, the Love Island App or ask Alexa to play the 'Love Island Podcast'.

Listen to Love Island: The Morning After

Latest Love Island News

Danny & Jourdan spill the tea on producers' tactics on Love Island

Danny & Jourdan Reveal The 'Mental Trick' Producers Play They Struggled With Most
Belle Hassan's dad is Tamer Hassan

Love Island Star Belle Hassan’s Famous Dad: Who Is Tamer Hassan And When Did He Star In Game Of Thrones?
The Love Island final is Monday 29th July

Love Island Final 2019: When Season Five Will Be Coming To An End
Joanna and Jack Fowler are BFFs and nobody knew

Joanna Chimonides' Emotional Airport Reunion With Jack Fowler Saw Them Watching Love Island Together
Chris Hughes and Jesy Nelson are super loved up in their new relationship

Jesy Nelson And Chris Hughes Relationship Timeline: Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix Star And Love Island Hunk's Romance

Hot On Capital

Queer Eye's culture expert Karamo Brown is returning to our screens

Who Is Karamo Brown, Who's The Queer Eye Culture Expert's Fiancé Ian Jordan And How Many Kids Does He Have?
Tan France is returning to our screen for the latest season of Queer Eye

Who Is Tan France, Who Is The Queer Eye Fashion Expert's Husband Rob And Where Did He Grow Up?
Tan France reviews popstar glow ups part 2

WATCH: Queer Eye's Tan France Rates Niall Horan, Taylor Swift & Jonas Bros' Glow-Ups
Complete this quiz to see if you can stop Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello from being photo'd kissing

QUIZ: Can You Stop Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello From Being Papped Kissing?

Shawn Mendes

Lewis Capaldi and Niall Horan as old men is hilarious

Niall Horan & Lewis Capaldi Used The Ageing App & The Results Are Priceless
Stranger Things 3 has an iconic 80s-themed soundtrack

Stranger Things 3 Soundtrack: Every Song You Hear In The Netflix Series

More Movies & TV News

Curtis Pritchard calls Maura a 'naughty girl' during steamy bedroom scene

Curtis Pritchard Leaves Fans Cringing During 'Naughty Girl' Love Island Bedroom Scene
Harry Styles is in the running to play Prince Eric in The Little Mermaid

Harry Styles To Play Prince Eric In The Little Mermaid? One Direction Star ‘In Talks’ To Join Live-Action Disney Remake
Raye discovers she's written the first track on Beyoncé's latest project

WATCH: The Moment Beyoncé Tells Raye Her Song Is The First Track On Lion King Album

Beyoncé

Love Island fans think India Reynolds has been in the villa before

People Are Convinced India Reynolds Has Been In The Love Island Villa Before
Fans believe Barb could be the American prisoner in Stranger Things 4

Stranger Things 3: Is Barb The American Prisoner In Post-Credits Scene?