Chris Taylor And Harley Brash Split: Love Island Couple Are The First Of This Year To Break-Up

15 August 2019, 15:57 | Updated: 15 August 2019, 17:04

Chris Taylor and Harley Brash have split
Chris Taylor and Harley Brash have split. Picture: Chris Taylor/Instagram

We’ve had our first Love Island break-up; Chris Taylor and Harley Brash.

Chris Taylor and Harley Brash were late arrivals into the Love Island 2019 villa, coupling up in their last remaining days on the show.

And just two weeks after the show came to an end, the couple have split after realising they’re better off as friends.

A source confirmed to the tabloids: “Harley and Chris broke up a couple of days ago, it was really amicable and they both agreed they’ll stay friends.

“Sadly there’s no romance there - it was just a holiday fling.”

Chris Taylor and Harley Brash are the first Love Island 2019 couple to split
Chris Taylor and Harley Brash are the first Love Island 2019 couple to split. Picture: Chris Taylor/Instagram

The couple are said to be staying tight-lipped on their separation, over fears they could lose out on opportunities – it’s well known a successful couple can make thousands if they remain together.

The news of their split comes one day after Chris shared a photo with the Geordie beauty, writing in the caption: "My golden crumpet, meet you at the fire pit in 10 mins Missing you and the kids .. see you very soon."

After leaving the villa the couple had numerous interviews and TV appearances to discuss their romance, but remained adamant they were taking things slow.

The insider continued: “Nobody wants to be the first couple to split up - it’s embarrassing and there’s so much pressure to stay together to make money.

Chris Taylor and Harley Brash coupled up toward the end of their Love Island experience
Chris Taylor and Harley Brash coupled up toward the end of their Love Island experience. Picture: Harley Brash/Instagram

“It’s all over but they don’t really want fans to know that - they’d rather someone else split up first!”

The couple had only just filmed Supermarket Sweep with Rylan Clark-Neal one day prior, and according to the tabloids’ source they “barely spoke to each other.”

They added: "She arrived to filming first and he came separately – they were definitely faking it for the show."

It comes less than a month after announcing they were “exclusively” dating.

However, during the Love Island wrap party Chris was seen with his arm around Casa Amor bombshell Maria Wild.

