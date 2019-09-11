Love Island’s Amber Gill Moves On From Greg O’Shea As She ‘Cosies’ Up To Hollyoaks Actor Malique Thompson-Dwyer

11 September 2019, 12:25

Amber is moving on!
Amber is moving on! Picture: instagram

Amber Gill has been photographed with Hollyoaks actor Malique Thompson-Dwyer.

Amber Gill is well and truly moving on from Greg O’Shea.

The 22-year-old, who won this year’s series of Love Island, was photographed looking ‘cosy’ with Hollyoaks actor Malique Thompson-Dwyer at the TV choice awards.

The Love Island 2019 Couples Still Together

Amber confirmed she had split from Greg when she appeared on Loose Women earlier this week and claimed the Irish rugby player dumped her by text.

According to a source, Malique was ‘happy to cheer’ Amber up after they met at the awards show.

The source said: “Malique was more than happy to cheer Amber up and was by her side all night, whispering in her ear and making her laugh.

“They were giggling and chatting very closely together looking happy. They didn't seem to mind who saw them either."

Amber and Greg were crowned winners of the 2019 series of Love Island in June. However, it wasn’t meant to be and they called it quits after just 5 weeks together.

Chris Taylor and Harley Brash were the first couple of the series to split after just two weeks outside of the villa. Belle Hassan and Anton Danyluk parted ways shortly after.

Rumours have been swirling about the status of Ovie Soko and India Reynolds’ relationship, however, the couple confirmed in a statement they are still very much together.

Runners up Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury are going from strength to strength and have even moved in together.

Other couples still together include Danny Williams and Jourdan Riane and Curtis Pritchard and Maura Higgins.

