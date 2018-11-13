I'm A Celebrity 2018: Malique Thompson-Dwyer's Hollyoaks Character, Age & Relationship Status

As the 'I'm A Celebrity' 2018 line-up is announced, there's a host of famous faces from all walks of life, including Hollyoaks actor Malique Thompson-Dwyer, so here's everything you need to know before the 20-year-old soap actor enters the jungle!

What is Malique known for?

Malique has played Prince McQueen on Hollyoaks for the past two years and has also appeared in King Arthur: Legend of the Sword in 2017.

The soap a actor has been given time off by Hollyoaks' bosses to take part on this year’s show and he will return to the soap afterwards, saying he's looking forward to some time off:

"I have been quite full on with filming on Hollyoaks recently so it’s going to be nice to have a little break – but obviously a very different kind of break".

Where Is The 'I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here' Camp & Where Is It Filmed?

Where does he live?

Originally from Oldham in Greater Manchester, he now lives with his friends in Liverpool- but says he still sees his mum all the time!

How old is he?

He will be one of the youngest contestants in the camp at just 20-years-old, his birthday is on 2nd February 1998.

What role will he have in the jungle?

As well as being very up for doing as many trials as possible, Malique also says he'll be the joker of the camp and admits he likes playing pranks, but will steer clear of becoming camp chef.

What's his biggest fear about heading into the jungle?

“For me eating testicles is going to be the worse. I am quite picky with my food so that’s going to be hard!”, also admitting that he's pretty claustrophobic.

Does he have a girlfriend?

Nope, Malique is a single man and says that although he isn't looking for love in the jungle, 'if it happens, it happens', so watch this space!

I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! launches Sunday at 9pm on ITV

>Download Our Brand New App For All The Latest I'm A Celeb News