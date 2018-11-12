Where Is The 'I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here' Camp & Where Is It Filmed?

I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! is set to return to our screens for our 18th series, with this year's celebrities touching down in Australia to take part in the survival show, so where exactly is the enormous camp, complete with areas for the bush tucker trials, the presenters hut and a network of tree pathways?

Where is the 'I'm A Celebrity' camp?

The whole show is set from Springbrook National Park, in New South Wales, Australia, and the location is technically not even a jungle, but a rainforest, so it looks like we've all been getting it wrong for years!

The park is a UNESCO World Heritage site, which means it's legally protected as it's an area of special scientific and cultural significance.

Has it always been filmed there?

For the first ever series of the show, the camp was set up in Cairns in Queensland, Australia, but was moved for all the other years of the show.

Does the camp change every year?

Whilst the location and main staples of the set remain the same year on year and the sites of the bush tucker trials take place 'much deeper' into the forrest area.

The actual camp the celebrities live in is a disused banana plantation, and the whole thing is very difficult to spot, even from above, as the whole set is covered in net to protect it's privacy.

The 'I'm A Celebrity' camp is hidden in net so the jungle scene cannot be spotted. Picture: ITV/I'm a Celeb

What are the dangers of living in the camp?

Most recently there've been reports that the camp is 'in danger of being overrun with leeches and critters' before it's even kicked off!

They don't call it a survival show for nothing... and we can't wait to see the next batch of celebs released into the jungle next Monday, 19th November!

