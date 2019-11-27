I’m A Celeb 2019 Social Media Predictions: From Roman Kemp To Caitlyn Jenner - Here's Who Appears To Be The Favourites

Roman Kemp and Caitlyn Jenner are amongst Twitter's favourites to win. Picture: ITV/Twitter

Here’s a round-up of the top three contestants from I’m A Celeb 2019, according to fans on social media.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! 2019 is proving to be an amazing line-up and fans are finally starting to suss out their favourites from this year's series.

But who is in the running to be crowned King/Queen of The Jungle? Let’s take a look at the top three contestants given the most love online…

Caitlyn Jenner

It’s no surprise the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star is a fan favourite to win after the 70-year-old formerly appeared on the US version of the show in 2003.

She’s already won over fans after being the ever-supportive motivational speaker throughout every challenge and even snuck dinner leftovers for Ian Wright.

Fans are even more pleased for Caitlyn’s success after the TV star’s children finally reached out to show their support.

Caitlyn Jenner's youngest children, Kylie and Kendall, reached out to show their support. Picture: Instagram

Kylie and Kendall Jenner, as well as their half-sister Kim Kardashian, interacted with some of Caitlyn's social media posts and we are so happy to see their worlds integrate.

One fan wrote: “Nothing I love more than the fact Caitlyn Jenner is 70 years old and just gets stuck into absolutely everything without a single complaint, what a f***in gal #imaceleb.”

“Say what you want about Caitlyn Jenner but that woman has got a heart of gold #imaceleb,” added another.

I'm A Celeb fans are keen for Caitlyn Jenner to win the show. Picture: Twitter

Roman Kemp

Capital’s very own Breakfast presenter, Roman Kemp, has won over the hearts of fans after slowly becoming the jungle’s heartthrob.

The 26-year-old’s impressions have been branded ‘iconic’ by fans on social media and we agree!

After giving every challenge his all and coming out with random questions, the nation have decided he is a whole mood – but an attractive one at that.

One fan tweeted: “I wish Roman Kemp knew how much the whole of the UK loves him and that he’s literally become the nation’s sweetheart #ImACeleb.”

Even Love Island 2019’s winner, Amber Gill, joined in the Roman hype, penning: “Me when I found out Roman has a girlfriend #ImACeleb,” followed by a hilarious meme.

Amber Gill shared her thoughts about Roman Kemp on Twitter. Picture: Twitter

Fans have thirsted over Roman Kemp on social media. Picture: Twitter

Andy Whyment

Coronation Street’s Andy Whyment was declared Twitter royalty as soon as he made his debut on the ITV show.

Branded as the ‘funny one’ in the jungle, his one-liners have gone far with fans, especially after being one of the two campmates who didn’t win a roast dinner after a day of challenges.

He said: “No one offered me anything. Not even a potato,” and we felt his pain, along with fans who flooded their timelines with crying gifs.

Still being in constant high spirits, the nation seems to love his light-hearted humour, with one writing: “You can tell Andy from Corrie was that kid in school who laughed at every single joke despite stopping 5 minutes after. He’ll be a right laugh on the show, already top 5.”

Andy: Lets hope we all have a roast when we get back

The UK:#ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/R9AOOogVKf — Aimée🦙 (@AimeeFastnedge) November 25, 2019

All of the contestants have had their moments loved by social media, but we still are waiting for the ultimate battle against the campmates to be crowned the winner of the jungle!

