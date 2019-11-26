Dan Osborne Flies Out To Support I’m A Celeb Star Wife Jacqueline Jossa Amid Cheating Claims

Dan has been posting about his journey on Instagram. Picture: instagram

Dan Osborne is on his way down under to support Jacqueline Jossa amid claims he cheated on her.

Dan Osborne has jumped on a plane to Australia to support his wife, Jacqueline Jossa, on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here.

Jacqueline reportedly threatened to quit the ITV show after her co-star, Rak-Su singer, Myles Stephenson ‘confirmed’ Dan had cheated on her in the past with his ex-girlfriend, Love Islander Gabby Allen.

The former TOWIE star was spotted at the airport earlier today with his two daughters, Ella and Mia.

Once he was on the plane, the reality star uploaded a post to his Instagram Story, letting his 1million followers know he was travelling from ‘LDN-AUS’.

Dan is on his way to Australia. Picture: instagram

It’s been reported Jacqueline is eager to chat to her husband and that she had a ‘meltdown’ when Myles suggested Dan had been unfaithful to her.

The pair were reportedly allowed to leave each other voicemails but ITV have not commented on the claims.

According to a tabloid, the producers thought it was fine for them to communicate as long as they didn’t directly speak to each other.

It’s unclear if any of the footage will be aired.

A source said: “Jacqueline was beside herself after Myles told her what he believed. She was nothing short of hysterical.

“Jacqueline has been fantastic to watch so producers really wanted to avoid a situation where she walked out.

“But equally they were very conscious about a duty of care towards her and had to consider her mental state.”

I’m A Celeb will return tonight at 9pm on ITV.

