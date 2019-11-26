Dan Osborne Flies Out To Support I’m A Celeb Star Wife Jacqueline Jossa Amid Cheating Claims

26 November 2019, 17:21

Dan has been posting about his journey on Instagram.
Dan has been posting about his journey on Instagram. Picture: instagram

Dan Osborne is on his way down under to support Jacqueline Jossa amid claims he cheated on her.

Dan Osborne has jumped on a plane to Australia to support his wife, Jacqueline Jossa, on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here.

Jacqueline reportedly threatened to quit the ITV show after her co-star, Rak-Su singer, Myles Stephenson ‘confirmed’ Dan had cheated on her in the past with his ex-girlfriend, Love Islander Gabby Allen.

I'm A Celeb Let Jacqueline Jossa Ring Husband Dan Osborne After Cheating Allegations

The former TOWIE star was spotted at the airport earlier today with his two daughters, Ella and Mia.

Once he was on the plane, the reality star uploaded a post to his Instagram Story, letting his 1million followers know he was travelling from ‘LDN-AUS’.

Dan is on his way to Australia.
Dan is on his way to Australia. Picture: instagram

It’s been reported Jacqueline is eager to chat to her husband and that she had a ‘meltdown’ when Myles suggested Dan had been unfaithful to her.

The pair were reportedly allowed to leave each other voicemails but ITV have not commented on the claims.

According to a tabloid, the producers thought it was fine for them to communicate as long as they didn’t directly speak to each other.

It’s unclear if any of the footage will be aired.

A source said: “Jacqueline was beside herself after Myles told her what he believed. She was nothing short of hysterical.

“Jacqueline has been fantastic to watch so producers really wanted to avoid a situation where she walked out.

“But equally they were very conscious about a duty of care towards her and had to consider her mental state.”

I’m A Celeb will return tonight at 9pm on ITV.

> Download Our App For All The Latest I'm A Celeb News

More I'm A Celebrity News

See more More I'm A Celebrity News

The mum-of-two is currently on I'm A Celeb.

How Old Is Jacqueline Jossa, What Is Her Net Worth And How Many Kids Does She Have? Everything We Know About The Eastenders & I’m A Celeb Star
Dan Osborne has been cheering on wife Jacqueline Jossa in the 'I'm A Celeb' jungle jungle

Who Is I'm A Celeb Star Jacqueline Jossa's TOWIE Husband Dan Osborne?
Jacqueline Jossa and Dan Osborne have two daughters together

Inside Jacqueline Jossa And Dan Osborne’s Relationship – From Their Wedding Day To Cheating Allegations

Features

Caitlyn Jenner's family have paid tribute to her

Caitlyn Jenner’s Children Kylie & Kendall And Kim Kardashian Finally Show Support For I'm A Celeb Star
Caitlyn Jenner got a manicure before entering the jungle

I'm A Celeb Viewers Are Loving Caitlyn Jenner's Jungle Manicure: 'Those Nails Are Classy!'
Jacqueline Jossa rang her husband after rumours of infidelity

I'm A Celeb Let Jacqueline Jossa Ring Husband Dan Osborne After Cheating Allegations

Hot On Capital

The Weeknd is dropping music for the first time since 2018

The Weeknd Registers New Song ‘Like Selena’ About Relationship With Ex-Girlfriend Selena Gomez

The Weeknd

Channing Tatum asks for judge for custody help in Jenna Dewan divorce

Channing Tatum 'Asks Judge To Intervene' With Custody Of Daughter During Jenna Dewan Divorce
Taylor Swift has released a first dance edition of 'Lover'

Taylor Swift Gives ‘Lover’ A First Dance Remix And Fans Are Already Planning Their Wedding Setlists

Taylor Swift

All the Glastonbury 2020 line-up rumours

Glastonbury Festival 2020: Confirmed Artists And All The Rumours – Including Taylor Swift And The 1975

Features

Ariana Grande's real hair is actually curly

Ariana Grande's Natural Hair: Here's What Her Real Curly Hair Looks Like

Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande reponds to viral Tik Tok doppleganger

Ariana Grande's Identical Tik Tok Twin Has Caught The Singer's Attention After Going Viral

Ariana Grande

Latest TV & Film News

See more Latest TV & Film News

BBC release teaser trailer for the Gavin and Stacey Christmas special

WATCH: Gavin And Stacey Christmas Special: First Look Sees Bryn Go Crazy Over Dinner
Caitlyn Jenner said on I'm A Celeb that she had 20 grandchildren

Who Are Caitlyn Jenner’s Grandchildren & Who Do They Belong To? From Kardashian Kids To Kylie’s Daughter
Roman Kemp and Anne-Sophie Flury have been dating since 2018

Who Is Roman Kemp’s Girlfriend Anne-Sophie Flury? Everything From Her Instagram, Job & Their Dog
James was suspended from his school over the incident.

I’m A Celeb’s James Haskell Secretly Filmed Friend Having Sex With Girl At His School
Jacqueline is facing her fears in the jungle.

Jacqueline Jossa’s Family Urge I’m A Celeb Viewers To Stop Voting For Her To Do Bushtucker Trials
Saffron and Aj lost their place in the competition on Sunday night.

Saffron Barker And AJ Pritchard Reveal They Begged Strictly Bosses To Let Them Skip The Samba