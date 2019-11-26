On Air Now
Dan Osborne is on his way down under to support Jacqueline Jossa amid claims he cheated on her.
Dan Osborne has jumped on a plane to Australia to support his wife, Jacqueline Jossa, on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here.
Jacqueline reportedly threatened to quit the ITV show after her co-star, Rak-Su singer, Myles Stephenson ‘confirmed’ Dan had cheated on her in the past with his ex-girlfriend, Love Islander Gabby Allen.
Smashing it in there girl!! 🐊 ❤️ this is when she had her fitting, trying on her jungle clothes, I’d just got out of bed 😁.. it’s come around so quick, now a week in and she’s doing great in there! Really appreciate all the support you guys are giving her, literally had hundreds, possibly thousands of messages 🙌🏼 thank you ❤️
The former TOWIE star was spotted at the airport earlier today with his two daughters, Ella and Mia.
Once he was on the plane, the reality star uploaded a post to his Instagram Story, letting his 1million followers know he was travelling from ‘LDN-AUS’.
It’s been reported Jacqueline is eager to chat to her husband and that she had a ‘meltdown’ when Myles suggested Dan had been unfaithful to her.
The pair were reportedly allowed to leave each other voicemails but ITV have not commented on the claims.
According to a tabloid, the producers thought it was fine for them to communicate as long as they didn’t directly speak to each other.
It’s unclear if any of the footage will be aired.
A source said: “Jacqueline was beside herself after Myles told her what he believed. She was nothing short of hysterical.
“Jacqueline has been fantastic to watch so producers really wanted to avoid a situation where she walked out.
“But equally they were very conscious about a duty of care towards her and had to consider her mental state.”
I’m A Celeb will return tonight at 9pm on ITV.
