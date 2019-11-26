Inside Jacqueline Jossa And Dan Osborne’s Relationship – From Their Wedding Day To Cheating Allegations

Jacqueline Jossa and Dan Osborne have had a tumultuous relationship.

I’m A Celeb star Jacqueline Jossa, 27, was reportedly allowed by the show’s producers to call her husband Dan Osborne, 28, after co-star Myles Stephenson claimed he was unfaithful with Gabby Allen.

Former The Only Way Is Essex star Dan has been plagued with infidelity rumours in the past, after he and Love Island’s Gabby Allen were pictured on a boat together in April 2018.

Here’s everything we know about Jacqueline and Dan’s relationship, including their daughters Ella and Mia…

How they met

Dan and Jacqueline met in 2013 when they both attended a red carpet event and started dating soon after. They confirmed their relationship in 2014, announcing the soap star’s pregnancy in August.

Jacqueline welcomes their first child

Jacqueline Jossa gave birth to her first baby Ella in 2015. Picture: Jacqueline Jossa/Instagram

The couple’s first child, Ella, was born in February 2015 and the pair got engaged during a holiday in Greece just four months after their baby girl’s arrival.

Dan is also dad to Teddy, five, with ex-girlfriend Megan Tomlin.

Their wedding

Dan and Jacqueline tied the knot in 2017 at a grand Manor House in Cheshire, where the 27 year old had nine bridesmaids to walk her down the aisle and Dan had nine ushers.

Daughter Ella was a flower girl to her mum and Dan’s son Teddy acted as page boy.

Celebrity guests included Jacqueline’s EastEnders’ co-stars and TOWIE star James ‘Argent.

Jacqueline splits from Dan while pregnant with their second child Mia

Jacqueline Jossa and Dan Osborne split briefly while she was pregnant with their second child. Picture: Getty

In January last year, Jacqueline announced she and Dan were expecting their second baby, but months later in May it was reported the Essex lad had moved out of the family home.

Jacqueline said at the time: “No one needs to comment and get involved in things they don’t know anything about,” before adding they were dealing with things privately.

The news of their break-up emerged after photos of Dan and Love Island’s Gabby Allen emerged, showing the pair looking very close as they sunbathed on a yacht.

Dan later told the Daily Star he and Jacqueline split because they were unhappy.

“The way I look at life is every day spent unhappy is a wasted day, and we were both having a lot of unhappy days. I still obviously care for Jacqueline but if we can’t make each other happy then we shouldn’t stay together,” he said.

The couple reunite in October 2018

Four months after splitting, the couple reunited, branding their split “a bad patch”.

However, their reconciliation came as Dan entered Celebrity Big Brother alongside Gabby Allen, which made for awkward viewing for Jacqueline, despite her husband insisting they were just friends.

Dan is accused of kissing Alexandra Cane

Dan Osborne was accused of kissing Alexandra Cane. Picture: Getty

The celebrity pair were hit with another scandal in March this year, after it was alleged Dan was “all over” Love Island’s Alexandra Cane on a night out in Manchester bar Neighbourhood.

Both Dan and Alexandra denied the claims.

Dan supports Jacqueline while in the jungle

The reality TV star has been supporting his wife while she takes on the I’m A Celebrity jungle, and is thought to have flown out there after claims producers allowed Jacqueline to call her partner following Myles' claims he was unfaithful with Gabby – who Myles dated for less than a year, until this summer.

Dan has flown out to join his wife in Australia, bringing their two young daughters with him.

