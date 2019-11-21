Who Is I’m A Celeb’s Andrew Whyment? Actor's Wife, Kids And Career As He Joins The Jungle

Andrew Whyment is entering I'm A Celeb. Picture: Instagram / ITV

I’m A Celebrity’s newest contestant Andrew Whyment enters the jungle on Thursday night.

Coronation Street star Andrew Whyment, 38, is joining the I’m A Celebrity campmates as one of the secret latest contestants, arriving in the jungle with EastEnders’ Cliff Parisi.

Andrew and Cliff are joining the likes of Capital’s very own Roman Kemp, Kate Garraway, Caitlyn Jenner and Ian Wright.

Corrie’s Andrew is fulfilling his dream by entering the jungle, leaving behind his soap career and his wife and their children.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Kirk Sutherland actor...

Who is Andrew Whyment?

Andrew is a soap star who rose to fame on Coronation Street as packing manager Kirk Sutherland.

Before joining his campmates Andy had to undertake his first Bushtucker Trial, Frontier of Fear, but it’s likely to be the first of many after he admitted ahead of his jungle entrance his colleagues will be voting for him at every opportunity.

“I some of my Corrie colleagues and especially Alan Halsall, who plays Tyrone, will vote for me to do the trials,” he said. “I know he will be telling everyone to vote for me on Twitter.”

Who is Andrew Whyment’s wife?

Andrew Whyment and wife Nicola married in 2007. Picture: Nichola Whyment/Instagram

The soap star said he’d struggle being apart from his wife for so long, saying: “That is going to be so hard and it’s the thing I am dreading the most.”

Andy and his wife Nichola Whyment have been together for 14 years and they now have two children, Thomas, 11, and Hollie, nine.

The actor proposed to Nichola during a stroll along the beach in Monte Carlo after a romantic dinner and they married in 2007.

Andrew Whyment on Coronation Street and other roles

Andy has starred as Kirk on Corrie since 2000, after kickstarting his acting career in the 1990s.

He also starred as Darren in The Royle Family and competed in Dancing On Ice in 2012.

