Who Is I’m A Celeb’s Andrew Whyment? Actor's Wife, Kids And Career As He Joins The Jungle

21 November 2019, 15:27 | Updated: 21 November 2019, 15:40

Andrew Whyment is entering I'm A Celeb
Andrew Whyment is entering I'm A Celeb. Picture: Instagram / ITV

I’m A Celebrity’s newest contestant Andrew Whyment enters the jungle on Thursday night.

Coronation Street star Andrew Whyment, 38, is joining the I’m A Celebrity campmates as one of the secret latest contestants, arriving in the jungle with EastEndersCliff Parisi.

Andrew and Cliff are joining the likes of Capital’s very own Roman Kemp, Kate Garraway, Caitlyn Jenner and Ian Wright.

Roman Kemp Underwent 12-Week Body Transformation To Get 'Shredded' For I'm A Celeb

Corrie’s Andrew is fulfilling his dream by entering the jungle, leaving behind his soap career and his wife and their children.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Kirk Sutherland actor...

Who is Andrew Whyment?

Andrew is a soap star who rose to fame on Coronation Street as packing manager Kirk Sutherland.

Before joining his campmates Andy had to undertake his first Bushtucker Trial, Frontier of Fear, but it’s likely to be the first of many after he admitted ahead of his jungle entrance his colleagues will be voting for him at every opportunity.

“I some of my Corrie colleagues and especially Alan Halsall, who plays Tyrone, will vote for me to do the trials,” he said. “I know he will be telling everyone to vote for me on Twitter.”

Who is Andrew Whyment’s wife?

Andrew Whyment and wife Nicola married in 2007
Andrew Whyment and wife Nicola married in 2007. Picture: Nichola Whyment/Instagram

The soap star said he’d struggle being apart from his wife for so long, saying: “That is going to be so hard and it’s the thing I am dreading the most.”

Andy and his wife Nichola Whyment have been together for 14 years and they now have two children, Thomas, 11, and Hollie, nine.

The actor proposed to Nichola during a stroll along the beach in Monte Carlo after a romantic dinner and they married in 2007.

Andrew Whyment on Coronation Street and other roles

Andy has starred as Kirk on Corrie since 2000, after kickstarting his acting career in the 1990s.

He also starred as Darren in The Royle Family and competed in Dancing On Ice in 2012.

> Download Our App For All The Latest I'm A Celebrity News

More I'm A Celebrity News

See more More I'm A Celebrity News

Roman Kemp hired Caroline Flack's personal trainer to get in shape

Roman Kemp Underwent 12-Week Body Transformation To Get 'Shredded' For I'm A Celeb

Shows & Presenters

Nadine Coyle spilled about her time in Girls Aloud

What Happened To Girls Aloud As Nadine Coyle Tells I'm A Celeb Co-Stars Why They're Not Friends
Cliff Parisi has been confirmed as the 12th campmate

Who Is I’m A Celeb 2019’s Cliff Parisi? Age, Wife & Children Of The Eastenders Actor
Roman Kemp had some hilarious reactions during the eating challenge

I’m A Celeb’s Roman Kemp Has Viewers In Stitches As He Jokes Bull's Penis Is James Haskell's During Eating Challenge
Roman Kemp made sure his girlfriend wouldn't miss him too much

I’m A Celeb’s Roman Kemp Left Girlfriend Anne-Sophie A Video Message For Every Day He’s In The Jungle

Shows & Presenters

Roman Kemp's hilarious Ant & Dec impression on I'm A Celeb

Roman Kemp's Ant & Dec Impression Sends I'm A Celeb Fans Wild

Hot On Capital

Shawn Mendes reacts to being GRAMMY nominated with Camila Cabello

Shawn Mendes Gushes Over His & Camila Cabello's GRAMMY Nomination For 'Señorita'

Shawn Mendes

Shawn Mendes shared a picture of his cosy apartment

Shawn Mendes Shows Fans Inside His Amazing Toronto Apartment – And It's So Cosy

Shawn Mendes

Coldplay won't be touring any time soon

Coldplay Won't Be Touring Until Shows Become 'Environmentally Beneficial'
Demi Lovato joked she's 'pregnant' with her new album

Demi Lovato Debuts Baby Bump & Teases She’s ‘Pregnant’ With D7 Filming Will & Grace

Demi Lovato

Shawn Mendes impersonator takes you on a 'date' with the singer

This Social Media Comedian's Shawn Mendes Impersonation Will Have You In Tears

Shawn Mendes

Ru Paul plays Ruby Red in a new Netflix sitcom

Ru Paul Is Starring In A New Netflix Sitcom AJ And The Queen

Latest TV & Film News

See more Latest TV & Film News

Stranger Things' stars were surprised at its success

Stranger Things’ David Harbour Reveals Cast Thought Netflix Show Would Be A ‘Disaster’
Fans noticed the lack of fur on Taylor Swift's hands

CATS Trailer Finally Fixes Disturbing Moment For Taylor Swift's Character

Taylor Swift

Ariana Grande surprised fans with a Victorious reunion

Ariana Grande’s Victorious Reunion With Liz Gillies & Matt Bennett On Stage Sends Fans Into Meltdown

Ariana Grande

Adele Roberts and Roman Kemp discuss Jane Mcdonald photo

Roman Kemp Accused Of 'Prejudice' By Adele Roberts Over Jane McDonald Photo
Roman Kemp talks to Ian Wright and Myles on I'm A Celeb

I'm A Celeb: Roman Kemp Shares Touching Moment With His Childhood Hero Ian Wright
Roman Kemp and Anne-Sophie Flury have been dating since 2018

Who Is Roman Kemp’s Girlfriend Anne-Sophie Flury? Everything From Her Instagram, Job & Their Dog