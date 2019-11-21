Roman Kemp Underwent 12-Week Body Transformation To Get 'Shredded' For I'm A Celeb

Roman Kemp got down to 9.5 per cent body fat. Picture: Instagram

I’m A Celeb’s Roman Kemp got whipped into shape by Caroline Flack’s personal trainer, in preparation to enter the jungle.

Capital’s Breakfast Presenter Roman Kemp quickly became the I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! heartthrob, just under a week in the jungle.

With fans thirsting over him on social media, the 26 year old worked extremely hard for his body, after he followed a 12-week workout plan.

Telling his 320K followers on Instagram, he shared a before and after picture of the transformation, writing: “Not one for posting a photo like this but I wanted to say a huge thank you to @bradleysimmonds for convincing me to do his #12weektransformation.

“Best training I’ve ever had and provided me with the results I wanted. Thank you mate.”

Roman Kemp underwent a 12-week body transformation. Picture: Instagram

Bradley, who is known for training Love Island’s host Caroline Flack, shared his proud progress of Roman, saying: “Being a vegan it was a test for me to get his nutrition spot on ensuring he was consuming enough protein to ensure he was developing muscle whilst shredding the body fat percentage to build a strong lean physique.”

The personal trainer also praised Roman for “completing every workout” that was set, saying: “[He was] making my job easy. Set himself a goal.. and worked everyday to make the goal a reality.”

Roman even managed to get down to 9.5 per cent body fat, after he started with 25% before the 12-week plan, so it’s no surprise fans are raving about how shredded he looks in the jungle!

One fan tweeted: “When will we all agree on the simple fact that roman kemp is very VERY sexy [sic].”

Bradley Simmonds also trains Caroline Flack. Picture: Instagram

Roman Kemp has become the jungle's heartthrob. Picture: Twitter

“Why are people ashamed to fancy roman kemp??? He is a world renowned hottie man [sic],” added another.

He has been winning over the hearts of viewers and we can’t blame them – he’s absolutely smashing all of the tasks.

After being voted by the public to take on the Bushtucker trial of Just Desserts, Roman and Adele Roberts teamed up for an ice-cream parlour challenge of chowing down on the likes of cockroaches, cow’s feet and a bull’s penis.

The duo made their campmates proud after the task and did their best to convince one another it was something completely different on their plates.

I’m A Celeb continues on ITV every night at 9pm.

