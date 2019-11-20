I’m A Celeb’s Roman Kemp Left Girlfriend Anne-Sophie A Video Message For Every Day He’s In The Jungle

Roman Kemp made sure his girlfriend wouldn't miss him too much. Picture: Anne-Sophie/Instagram / Getty

Roman Kemp has proved he’s absolute boyfriend goals even while in the I’m A Celebrity jungle.

Roman Kemp said before entering the I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! jungle the people he’d miss most are his parents and his girlfriend – and their dog.

But the Capital Breakfast Show host made sure to leave a parting gift for girlfriend Anne-Sophie before flying out to Australia, so she didn’t miss him too much as he chows down on insects and endures physical challenges.

Roman Kemp's Ant & Dec Impression Sends I'm A Celeb Fans Wild

Roman has left a two-minute video for Anne for everyday they can’t speak, and she watches the clips every morning.

The jungle hopeful filmed them all and put them on a USB, meaning she has to refrain from watching them all in one go.

Roman Kemp and Anne-Sophie are so loved up. Picture: Roman Kemp/Instagram

The next few weeks will have been the longest time the couple have gone without speaking throughout their relationship and, just a few days in, it’s clear she’s missing him.

On Roman’s first day in the jungle, she took to Instagram to share her excitement about her man’s venture.

Alongside a series of selfies of them kissing, Anne-Sophie wrote: “I’M SO PROUD OF UR ACHIEVEMENTS AND THE EXCITING PLACES YOUR LIFE IS TAKING YOU. I CANT WAIT TO WATCH YOUR EXPERIENCE IN THE JUNGLE UNFOLD, AND TO BE ABLE TO ADMIRE YOUR FACE, YOUR KINDNESS, PERSEVERANCE AND YOUR WIT EVERY SINGLE DAY.

“I LITERALLY CANNOT CONTAIN MY EXCITEMENT CAN WE FAST FORWARD TO 9PM ALREADY. I LOVE YOU.”

After it emerged Roman had recorded video messages for his girlfriend to watch while he’s away, fans of I’m A Celeb fell even more in love with the radio host.

“Roman Kemp recorded videos of himself before he went away to I’m a celeb, so his girlfriend can watch them each morning so she doesn’t miss him as much and I think it’s the cutest thing ever,” one person tweeted.

“Roman kemp made a video for his girlfriend for every day that he is away stop ARE YOU KIDDING ME,” added another.

A third agreed: “Roman Kemp has made his girlfriend a video for every day he’s in the jungle. An angel x.”

Roman has become the heartthrob of the jungle since the ITV show launched on 17 November, being flooded with thirsty tweets every night the programme has aired so far.

Listen to Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp - weekday mornings from 6am on Capital

Download our app to keep up to date with Roman in the I'm A Celeb jungle!