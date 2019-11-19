Roman Kemp Inundated With Thirsty Tweets During I’m A Celebrity: 'His Morning Hair Is Unreal'

Roman Kemp is being inundated with thirsty tweets. Picture: ITV

Roman Kemp quickly became the heartthrob of the jungle when I’m A Celeb kicked off.

Capital Breakfast presenter and I’m A Celeb 2019 hopeful Roman Kemp won himself a legion of fans when the ITV show launched on Sunday 17 November, and he stole even more hearts on Monday night’s episode as he opened up about his late god father George Michael.

Despite discovering he’s the snorer of the camp, Roman’s rugged jungle appearance and fresh face had viewers inundating his social media accounts with thirsty messages.

I’m A Celeb’s Roman Kemp Says God Father George Michael Would Compete With His Parents’ Christmas Presents As He Opens Up On His Family Bond

Sharing a video of Caitlyn Jenner launching herself from a helicopter for her skydive challenge, one fan wrote: “Me falling for Roman Kemp every time he comes on the screen #ImACeleb.”

“When will we all agree on the simple fact that Roman Kemp is very sexy,” tweeted another person, as a third added: “Roman Kemp is already the best thing about this year’s I’m A Celeb.”

“So not only is roman kemp the most beautiful man to ever grace the jungle he’s also got a heart of gold and his dad is his hero and best friend,” commented another fan, alongside a series of wide-eyed emojis.

One viewer even declared: “There’s a strong chance that I’m going to fall in love with Roman Kemp over the coming weeks.”

And after the radio host’s pal tweeted about a lack of messages following the news he snores, Roman was bombarded with even more comments declaring: “No he’s still fit.”

Beg to differ because his little face and morning hair is unreal — ∞VJOLA∞ (@Vjolaftbrooks) November 18, 2019

#ImACeleb me when i saw what roman kemp looks like in the morning: pic.twitter.com/jdvyQZkmGH — liv (@karimslynch) November 18, 2019

Me listening to Roman Kemp talk about anything #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/xRFLWB6a9M — Reed 🍂 (@reedfoxe) November 18, 2019

me looking at roman kemp saying his dad is his hero #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/y0AwklF9Nv — lily AMELIAS DAY (@vampslilyy) November 18, 2019

When will we all agree on the simple fact that roman kemp is very VERY sexy. — lucy lumb🥳✌🏼 (@LucyLumb) November 18, 2019

On Monday night’s show Roman opened up about his late God father George Michael and his close relationship with his family.

Admitting his dad is his “best mate”, Roman said: “I speak to him everyday.”

And when Kate Garraway revealed Spandau Ballet was her favourite group, Roman added: “The funny thing is, so was my mum’s! My mum’s first boyfriend was Andrew Ridgeley.”

Telling all on the family’s close bond with George Michael, Roman continued: “My mum always said she said to George Michael at a party she was gonna marry him [Martin].

“On their first date, George went with them because my mum didn’t want to go on her own - my dad said he spent all day trying to get rid of him!”

Reminiscing on his childhood surrounded by music icons, Roman said: “It’s so nice all the memories I had, going on holidays and having my parents compete with Christmas presents against him.

“One year my dad brought me a bike, a rally bike, and I remember George came to the house and brought in my present and he’d gone to Harrods and bought one of those electric cars, but it was a bat-mobile!”

I'm A Celebrity continues every night at 9pm on ITV.

