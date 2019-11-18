What Happened On I'm A Celeb On Monday Night? Roman Kemp Shares Family Memories And Caitlyn Jenner Opens Up

18 November 2019, 21:27 | Updated: 18 November 2019, 23:00

I'm A Celeb is back for 2019
I'm A Celeb is back for 2019. Picture: ITV

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! is officially underway – how did the campmates get on after their first night in the jungle?

I'm A Celebrity kicked off on Sunday night, with an all-star line-up including Kate Garraway, Caitlyn Jenner, Nadine Coyle, Ian Wright, and Capital's very own Roman Kemp.

After the celebrities were divided into two teams, with Roman and Myles Stephenson taking the slightly more luxurious camp, Monday night saw how the celebs fared after their first proper night in the jungle.

I’m A Celeb’s Roman Kemp Says God Father George Michael Would Compete With His Parents’ Christmas Presents As He Opens Up On His Family Bond

From Caitlyn opening up about life in the Kardashians, to Kate and Caitlyn's first Bushtucker Trial, here are all the updates on what went down throughout the evening – and the best reactions to every moment...

Happening Now

I'm A Celebrity continues every night at 9pm on ITV.

> Download Our Brand New App For All The Latest I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! News

More I'm A Celebrity News

See more More I'm A Celebrity News

Roman Kemp opened up about George Michael

I’m A Celeb’s Roman Kemp Says God Father George Michael Would Compete With His Parents’ Christmas Presents As He Opens Up On His Family Bond
Kiosk Kev has replaced Kiosk Keith on I'm A Celeb 2018

Kiosk Kev Has Replaced Kiosk Keith On I'm A Celeb 2019

EastEnders star Cliff Parisi 'confirmed' for I'm A Celeb

Secret 12th I'm A Celeb Contestant 'Confirmed' As EastEnders 'Minty' Star Cliff Parisi
The five star hotel is a short drive away from the camp

Where Do I’m A Celebrity Contestants Stay After They Leave The Jungle? A Look Into The Five-Star Luxury Hotel
Caitlyn Jenner was defended by I'm A Celeb viewers

I’m A Celeb Viewers Rush To Caitlyn Jenner’s Defence After Transphobic Comments Emerge On Social Media
Dec was seen with a burn on the opening episode of I'm A Celebrity...

Declan Donnelly Clears Up Confusion About Injury On Arm During I'm A Celebrity...

Hot On Capital

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes are ultimate relationship goals

Camila Cabello Leaves Thirsty Comments During Shawn Mendes’ Instagram Live With John Mayer
Ariana Grande had to cancel a concert after falling ill

Ariana Grande Receives The Cutest Messages From Her Fans After Cancelling A Show Due To Sickness

Ariana Grande

All the Glastonbury 2020 line-up rumours

Glastonbury Festival 2020: Confirmed Artists And All The Rumours – Including Taylor Swift And The 1975

Features

The rumoured Celebs Go Dating includes a Spice Girl and Love Islander

Celebs Go Dating Rumoured Line-Up: Spice Girl Mel B, Love Island's Amy Hart & Ex TOWIE Star Amy Childs
Harry Styles has appeared on SNL five times

Harry Styles' Best Saturday Night Live Moments After He Shades Zayn Malik And Debuts 'Watermelon Sugar'

Harry Styles

Harry Styles' performs 'Watermelon Sugar' live

Who Is 'Watermelon Sugar' About? Fans Are Trying To Figure Out Who Harry Styles' New Song Is Inspired By

Harry Styles

Latest TV & Film News

See more Latest TV & Film News

James Haskell is married to the daughter of Richard and Judy Madeley

Who Is 'I'm A Celebrity' Star James Haskell's Famous Wife? Inside Marriage To Chloe Madeley
Former Girls Aloud member Nadine Coyle set for I'm A Celeb 2019

I'm A Celebrity's Nadine Coyle: Nationality, Age & Net Worth As Girls Aloud Bandmate 'Surprised' At Jungle Stint
Olivia Attwood shares emotional video of her engagement

WATCH: TOWIE's Olivia Attwood 'Ugly Cries' During Proposal From Bradley Dack
Christian Navarro called out Disney for casting Jonah Hauer-King

13 Reasons Why's Christian Navarro Calls Out Disney For Casting A White Actor As Prince Eric
Martin Kemp admitted what Roman's biggest phobias are

WATCH: Martin Kemp Confirms Roman's Biggest Phobias Ahead Of I'm A Celeb...
Who will Roman Kemp befriend in the I'm A Celeb... Jungle?

WATCH: Roman Kemp's Parents State Who He's Planning On Befriending In I'm A Celeb Jungle