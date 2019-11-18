What Happened On I'm A Celeb On Monday Night? Roman Kemp Shares Family Memories And Caitlyn Jenner Opens Up

I'm A Celeb is back for 2019. Picture: ITV

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! is officially underway – how did the campmates get on after their first night in the jungle?

I'm A Celebrity kicked off on Sunday night, with an all-star line-up including Kate Garraway, Caitlyn Jenner, Nadine Coyle, Ian Wright, and Capital's very own Roman Kemp.

After the celebrities were divided into two teams, with Roman and Myles Stephenson taking the slightly more luxurious camp, Monday night saw how the celebs fared after their first proper night in the jungle.

I’m A Celeb’s Roman Kemp Says God Father George Michael Would Compete With His Parents’ Christmas Presents As He Opens Up On His Family Bond

From Caitlyn opening up about life in the Kardashians, to Kate and Caitlyn's first Bushtucker Trial, here are all the updates on what went down throughout the evening – and the best reactions to every moment...

Happening Now

I'm A Celebrity continues every night at 9pm on ITV.

> Download Our Brand New App For All The Latest I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! News