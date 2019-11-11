'Confirmed' I'm A Celeb Campmate: Girls Aloud's Nadine Coyle's Age, Marriage & Solo Career

11 November 2019, 16:58

Former Girls Aloud member Nadine Coyle set for I'm A Celeb 2019
Former Girls Aloud member Nadine Coyle set for I'm A Celeb 2019. Picture: Getty Images/PA

Girls Aloud's Nadine Coyle is heavily rumoured to be heading into the 2019 I'm A Celebrity jungle, so here's everything you need to know about the Northern Irish star, from her relationship status,

Former Girls Aloud member, Nadine Coyle, is one of the heavily rumoured campmates heading into the 2019 I'm A Celebrity jungle, and as we see celebs touch down in Oz, everyone's starting to wonder if we'll be getting all of the girlband tea from the Irish singer?

I’m A Celeb 2019 Line Up: All The Rumoured Contestants From Frankie Bridge To Caitlyn Jenner

So, is Nadine on I'm A Celebrity 2019?

Although the line-up hasn't been confirmed yet, tabloids are heavily reporting 34-year-old Nadine is joining the 2019 line-up, which will also star Caitlyn Jenner, James Haskell and Ian Wright, so don't be surprised if you see her rocking up to an airport in Australia very soon!

She follows in the footsteps of further girlband members including Hear'Say's Myleene Klass and The Saturdays' Vanessa White, with her bandmate Frankie Bridge also rumoured for this year's line-up.

Is Nadine married?

Mark Milan Archive
Mark Milan Archive. Picture: Getty

The 'Love Machine' singer has a daughter, Anaíya Bell, who was born in 2014, with her ex-fiancé Jason Bell, who she is no longer in a relationship with.

She was with the American footballer for 11 years from 2008- 2019, getting engaged and briefly splitting in 2011, before reconciling until September of this year.

A source told this publication as news of their split broke: "Although Nadine and Jason were never married, they lived as a close family unit and remain good friends as they co-parent their young daughter."

Before Jason, Nadine was notoriously in a relationship with John Tucker Must Die actor and heartthrob, Jesse Metcalfe.

What has Nadine done since Girls Aloud?

After the band, Nadine launched her own solo career, having released music throughout the years right up until today!

She released an album, 'Insatiable' in 2010, and single 'Go to Work' in 2017, as well as a song 'Fool For Love' in 2019, and also regularly appears on TV on shows including Celebrity Juice, Saturday Kitchen, and even had a cameo in St. Trinians.

What is Nadine's net worth?

As one of the biggest girlbands of all time, unsurprisingly Nadine has raked in the millions, with the Sunday Times Rich List estimating she was worth £6 million in 2013, with the band as a whole making a whopping £30 million by 2010.

Will she talk about Girls Aloud in the jungle?

Girls Aloud Ten - The Hits Tour - O2 Arena
Girls Aloud Ten - The Hits Tour - O2 Arena. Picture: Getty

The band went on a hiatus in 2009 and parted ways in 2013, and where as Cheryl, Nicola Roberts and Kimberly Walsh have remained close friends ever since, the same cannot be said for Nadine, who has been open about her distance from the others, telling this publication:

"We're all very different characters."

She said: "It's so sad for me to have to admit this stuff now because for so long, there's the band, and you want everybody to think we're best friends."

Nadine confirmed she doesn't stay in contact with another of her former bandmates whilst appearing on Celebrity Juice, but insists there was no 'falling out', although, their conversation didn't really scratch the surface, so we know everyone will be waiting with baited breath for her to spill the tea in the jungle!

