I’m A Celebrity 2019 Official Line Up: All The Confirmed Contestants Including Caitlyn Jenner And Jacqueline Jossa

The I'm A Celeb cast have arrived Down Under. Picture: Getty

I’m A Celebrity 2019 is back with a brand new, all-star cast.

Ant and Dec return to our screens on 17 November with I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! 2019.

This year has yet another star-studded line up, including Keeping Up With The Kardashians star Caitlyn Jenner, EastEnders’ actress Jacqueline Jossa and rugby player James Haskell.

Some of the stars started landing in Australia six days ahead of their jungle stint, confirming their part in the challenging reality TV programme.

Here’s ITV's I’m A Celebrity line-up so far…

Caitlyn Jenner

Caitlyn Jenner is taking on the jungle. Picture: Getty

Said to be one of the biggest signings in the ITV series’ history, Kris Jenner’s ex-husband Caitlyn, 70, will be far more prepared for the jungle than her co-stars after taking part in the US version of the show in 2003.

Caitlyn, formerly Bruce, Jenner is most well known for being the father of reality stars Kendall and Kylie Jenner, and for being an Olympic-gold medal winning decathlete.

The star made headlines in April 2015 when revealing on the cover of Vanity Fair he’d transitioned into a woman.

Ian Wright

Ian Wright said he was in Australia for a golf tournament when he arrived after his jungle campmates. Picture: Getty

Former professional footballer Ian Wright, 56, remained cryptic about taking part in I’m A Celeb, telling paparazzi he was in Australia for a golf tournament when he landed at Brisbane Airport.

But his part on the show was teased weeks earlier by Match Of The Day co-host Gary Lineker who kept using jungle-related puns when speaking to Ian.

Ian is a commentator for BBC Sport after a successful career playing for Crystal Palace and Arsenal.

Jacqueline Jossa

Jacqueline Jossa is heading into I'm A Celeb 2019. Picture: Jacqueline Jossa/Instagram

27-year-old Jacquline Jossa was one of the first few celebrities pictured arriving Down Under, following weeks of speculation about her part in the show.

The EastEnders actress leaves behind her former TOWIE star husband Dan Osborne and their two daughters.

Andrew Maxwell

Andrew Maxwell is a comedian. Picture: Getty

Irish stand-up comedian Andrew Maxwell, whose voice you will recognise from Ex On The Beach where he narrates the show, was the third I’m A Celeb arrival.

The 44 year old, who wasn’t in the initial rumoured line-up, will no doubt bring some laughs to the campmates when times get tough in the jungle.

James Haskell

Rugby player James Haskell is married to Chloe Madeley. Picture: James Haskell/Instagram

Rugby star James Haskell, 34, was the fifth celebrity to land in Brisbane. The sportsman will likely be a firm favourite amongst his co-stars when it comes to the trials and challenges, due to his level of strength.

James retired from rugby in May and is a good friend of Prince Harry, so he’ll have plenty to talk about with his celebrity campmates.

He also has TV hosting legends Richard and Judy as his parents-in-law.

Adele Roberts

Adele Roberts has completed two London marathons, so the jungle will be a breeze. Picture: Getty

Radio presenter Adele, 40, is also taking on three weeks in the jungle.

She rose to fame on Big Brother in 2002, where Alison Hammond and the late Jade Goody were her housemates.

Adele will unlikely struggle with the physical challenges, after completing two London Marathons.

The rest of the rumoured contestants, yet to be confirmed, are Nadine Coyle, Kate Garraway and Myles Stephenson.

Keep an eye on this page for the full line-up.

