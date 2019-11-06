Kylie Jenner & Drake Dating Rumours Continue Following Travis Scott Split

Kylie Jenner and Drake rumoured to be dating. Picture: Instagram @kyliejenner/ Getty Images

Rumours that make-up mogul Kylie Jenner and 'Hotline Bling' rapper, Drake are romantically involved have been make their way around, and they don't seem to be going away any time soon.

After Kylie Jenner confirmed her and Travis Scott were no longer together, rumours that she and Travis's 'Sicko Mode' collaborator, Drake, were getting closer began to swirl, and they don't seem to be going away any time soon.

The first whispers the pair were getting close came from Drake's recent 30th birthday celebrations, with onlookers saying they were 'inseparable' the whole evening according to Us Weekly, despite the fact Drake is close with her ex, Travis Scott.

Kylie, sister Kendall and a whole host of famous faces were then spotted at Drake's Halloween bash in LA, where he dressed up as his Dad, and once again, reports of 'attraction' between the pair began to emerge.

The 'No Guidance' rapper has been a friend of the Kardashian family for years, being close with Kris Jenner and attending countless Christmas parties at their house, having also been in close circles with sisters Kylie and Kendall.

However, when Kanye and Drake's feud reached a boiling point after Pusha T revealed the Canadian rapper's son to the world on his album (produced by Ye'), causing them to call each other out in interviews and online, Drake took a step back from the family friendship.

Kylie Jenner confirms split from Travis Scott. Picture: Twitter/ Kylie Jenner

Reports of Kylie and Travis's split hit the internet back in October, with Kylie confirming the pair were no longer together in a series of tweets hitting back at claims she had visited her ex, Tyga, in the studio just days after the break.

She wrote: "Travis and i are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi our friendship and our daughter is priority."

"The internet makes everything 100 times more dramatic than what it really is. There was no “2am date with Tyga”. You see me drop two of my friends off at a studio that he happened to be at."

There has been no official reason for her and the 'ASTROWORLD' singer's break-up, but they have both posted themselves spending time with Stormi onto social media, but separately, so it seems they're definitely not together.

