Who Is Roman Kemp’s Girlfriend Anne-Sophie Flury? Everything From Her Instagram, Job & Their Dog

19 November 2019, 17:55

Roman Kemp and Anne-Sophie Flury have been dating since 2018
Roman Kemp and Anne-Sophie Flury have been dating since 2018. Picture: Instagram

Roman Kemp is one of the I’m A Celebrity contestants who is in a relationship – here’s everything we know about his girlfriend, Anne-Sophie.

Capital’s very own Breakfast Presenter and I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! 2019 star, Roman Kemp, has won over the hearts of fans since the ITV show aired on November 17.

The questions about his love life have been posed and we’re here to give the answers!

Who's Single On I'm A Celebrity 2019? Roman Kemp's Girlfriend & Jacqueline Jossa's Husband Revealed

Who is Roman’s girlfriend?

Roman has been branded the jungle’s heartthrob this year as fans have been thirsting over him on social media and they’re keen to find out who his lucky bae is.

The gorgeous Swiss-born Anne-Sophie Flury is Roman’s girlfriend.

Roman Kemp is dating Anne-Sophie Flury
Roman Kemp is dating Anne-Sophie Flury. Picture: Instagram

What is her job?

Anne-Sophie is a neuroscientist and is a budding entrepreneur, as this year she launched Shu Gum - a cleaning product to help keep your shoes fresh.

What’s her Instagram?

Anne-Sophie’s Instagram page is @coochiebygucci and she shares the most adorable snaps of the pair together!

Ahead of the first episode of I’m A Celeb, she shared some selfies with Roman, writing in all-caps: “I’m so proud of ur achievements and the exciting places your life is taking you. I cant wait to watch your experience in the jungle unfold, and to be able to admire your face, your kindness, perseverance and your wit every single day.

“I literally cannot contain my excitement can we fast forward to 9pm already. I love you [sic].”

How long have they been dating?

They have been in a relationship since 2018, and spent eight months of their relationship apart while she lived in Hong Kong.

When he flew out to Oz, Anne-Sophie said on her Instagram story she’d miss her beau while he takes on the jungle for a month.

Roman spoke to OK! Online about how supportive Anne-Sophie is and how he’ll cope in the jungle without her, saying: “She’ll probably love a break away from me. But she’s so supportive. She lived in Hong Kong for eight months during our relationship so we’re used to long distance.”

He added: “My parents have instilled the value of respect and loyalty in relationships into me. I’ve seen the best husband in my dad and you can’t build something similar if you go on TV and flirt with someone else.”

Roman Kemp is dating Anne-Sophie Flury
Roman Kemp is dating Anne-Sophie Flury. Picture: Instagram

What dog do they have?

Roman Kemp and his girlfriend, Anne-Sophie Flury, have a dog named Luna
Roman Kemp and his girlfriend, Anne-Sophie Flury, have a dog named Luna. Picture: Instagram

The couple have a dog together – a super cute, sixth-month old Chihuahua called Luna.

The gorgeous pup even has her own Instagram, matching Anne-Sophie’s - @poochiebygucci.

Her Instagram bio reads: “Luna Flury-Kemp. Pawfessional Princess – Chihuahua – Gucci Gang. Born on Easter Sunday 21/04/19.”

