Roman Kemp Confirms He'll Be On Celebrity Gogglebox 2020 With Dad Martin

Roman and his dad, Martin, are looking forward to appearing on Celebrity Gogglebox 2020. Picture: Channel 4

Roman Kemp has confirmed he will be on Celebrity Gogglebox.

Roman Kemp has confirmed he is returning to Celebrity Gogglebox for the new series with is dad, Martin.

The Capital Breakfast host announced the news in an Instagram post.

Roman announced the news in an Instagram post. Picture: Instagram

It read: “WE’RE BACK! This Friday at 9pm on @channel4 me and my old man are back for another series of Celebrity Gogglebox!

"Hope you enjoy watching us rinse each other. #celebritygogglebox @martinjkemp.”

Fans of the father-son duo made it clear they’re excited to see them back on their screens in the comments, with one writing: “So happy you’re both back! Can’t wait.”

Our boy Roman Kemp is returning to Celebrity Gogglebox with his dad, Martin. Picture: Instagram

Another added: “Love you 2 on this when ur dad was crying at Titanic on one of the other episodes was the best.”

Other celebs returning for the 2020 series include Denise Van Outen and partner Eddie Boxsha and Nick Grimshaw and his niece Liv.

There are also some new faces which include Zoe Ball and her son Woody, who appeared on The Circle last year, I'm A Celeb star Harry Redknapp and his wife Sandra and Joe Swash and girlfriend Stacey Solomon.

Love Island stars Laura Whitmore and Iain Stirling will also be appearing!

Laura announced the news in an Instagram post, which she captioned: "New Gogglebox coming soon @channel4 (I’m in charge of the remote as you can see) #celebritygogglebox #fromlockdownwithlove."

The brand new series of Celebrity Gogglebox starts on 5 June at 9pm on Channel 4.

We can't to watch our boy!

