I’m A Celeb’s Roman Kemp Has Viewers In Stitches As He Jokes Bull's Penis Is James Haskell's During Eating Challenge

20 November 2019, 22:00 | Updated: 20 November 2019, 22:01

Roman Kemp had some hilarious reactions during the eating challenge
Roman Kemp and Adele Roberts took on the eating challenge in Wednesday night’s I’m A Celebrity.

After being voted by the public to take on the Bushtucker Trial of Just Desserts, Roman Kemp and Adele Roberts teamed up for an ice-cream parlour challenge of chowing down on the likes of cockroaches, cow’s feet, and a bull’s penis.

The duo absolutely smashed the task at hand, doing their best to convince one another it was something completely different being plated in front of them.

However, it was Roman’s hilarious comparisons of the dishes he was tucking into that had viewers in stitches.

One comment in particular had fans cracking up as he joked Cocky Road Ice Cream (a bull’s penis) was James Haskell’s.

Roman Kemp joked the bull's penis was James Haskell's. Picture: ITV

As it was placed in front of him, Ant asked if he could guess what animal it was from, to which Roman replied: “James Haskell?”

He added as he chewed: “There's a dry bit in the middle.”

Roman’s first dish was Critter-Bocker Glory, made up of dead cockroaches, crickets and mealworms, of which he had to eat three of each.

Brushing off their rancid taste, the Capital Breakfast Show host said it was like “quite cheesy, cheesy eggs.”

After Adele was given vomit fruit, which she described as “like your dog’s been sick and you have to eat it”, Roman was given Licky Toffee Pudding, which was ducks’ tongues.

And while Adele chewed/gagged on a pig’s uterus, Roman advised her: “Swallow the juice, focus on the chew. Think how proud Jane [Macdonald] is going to be.”

Adele then attempted to convince her campmate his next dish was a pizza, saying about his plate of fish eyes, “It’s olives, it’s anchovies, you’ve just had a pizza.”

The duo won a total of 10 stars for the camp, meaning they’d be eating a hearty meal that evening.

When they returned to their co-stars, however, they tricked them into thinking they’d only won three stars before announcing their achievement.

