Who Is I’m A Celeb 2019’s Cliff Parisi? Age, Wife & Children Of The Eastenders Actor

Cliff Parisi has been confirmed as the 12th campmate. Picture: Getty

Here’s everything you need to know about the I’m A Celeb 2019 contestant, Cliff Parisi.

The I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! 2019 line-up has confirmed Cliff Parisi as one of this year’s contestants battling it out to be crowned king of the jungle.

The latest addition of the series will join Capital’s very own Roman Kemp, Caitlyn Jenner and Nadine Coyle, so let’s take a look at Cliff’s background…

Roman Kemp's Ant & Dec Impression Sends I'm A Celeb Fans Wild

Who is Cliff Parisi?

Cliff Parisi is an actor from North London and has been confirmed as the secret 12th jungle contestant.

He is widely known for his role as Minty Peterson in EastEnders.

The star began his career in the 80s as a stand-up comedian, and was a beloved character during his time on the BBC soap, so expect some laughs from the newest camp addition.

Age

He is 59 years old, and his birthday is 24 May 1960.

Career

Cliff left EastEnders in 2010 after eight years on the show and has played Fred Buckle in drama Call The Midwife since 2012.

He also filmed a guest role as Walt in Channel 4’s Hollyoaks, as well as making appearances in dramas such as Casualty and The Bill.

Delving in-between acting and comedy, he starred in the pantomime Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs at the New Victoria Theatre in Woking in 2013.

Cliff Parisi has appeared in pantomimes. Picture: Getty

Partner

Cliff is married to Tara Wyer, a BBC producer he met while working on EastEnders in 2010 and they’ve been loved up since.

The newest I'm A Celeb campmate has two children with his wife Tara and three children from previous relationships.

Cliff Parisi and his partner, Tara Wyer. Picture: Getty

Why is he doing I'm A Celeb?

The actor was open about his reasons for entering the jungle, telling the tabloids he has a hefty tax bill to pay off.

When quizzed on his reasons for signing up, Cliff said: “The taxman. Yeah, I have got a bill I need to pay. Like everyone at this time of year you go, ‘Oh no! Again. I thought I paid that’.

“I had a meeting about this earlier on in the year and I thought about it long and hard and said no and then as it crept along to September and I got an estimate for my tax I phoned them up and said ‘is it too late to say yes?’ So here I am.

“I gave myself a bit of a talking to, and then I spoke to the accountant and he made my mind up."

He then joked: "What is the worst case scenario? A big snake is gonna bite you or the taxman is gonna bite you. What do you want?”

I’m A Celeb continues tonight at 9pm on ITV.

> Download Our App For All The Latest I'm A Celeb News