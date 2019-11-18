Secret 12th I'm A Celeb Contestant 'Confirmed' As EastEnders 'Minty' Star Cliff Parisi

18 November 2019, 17:20

EastEnders star Cliff Parisi 'confirmed' for I'm A Celeb
EastEnders star Cliff Parisi 'confirmed' for I'm A Celeb. Picture: Getty Images/ITV

EastEnders fans will recognise a new I'm A Celebrity contestant heading into camp later this week.

EastEnders star Cliff Parisi is 'confirmed' to be the 12th celebrity entering the I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! jungle.

The 59-year-old actor is best-known for playing Minty in the soap and is rumoured to be entering the camp later this week.

Coronation Street's Andy Whyment, who plays Kirk on the ITV show, is expected to enter the jungle at the same time.

Cliff left EastEnders in 2010 after eight years on the show and has played Fred Buckle in drama Call The Midwife since 2012.

The British star began his career in the 80s as a stand-up comedian so expect some laughs from the newest camp addition.

'TRIC Awards' 2019 - VIP Arrivals
'TRIC Awards' 2019 - VIP Arrivals. Picture: Getty

He'll be joining the likes of Capital's Roman Kemp, reality queen Caitlyn Jenner and Arsenal legend Ian Wright Down Under.

Ant & Dec kicked this year's series off on Sunday night, which saw the campmates coupled up and battling one another for a place in the slightly 'nicer' jungle camp rather than Snake Rock.

Roman Kemp settles in for his first night in the I'm A Celeb jungle
Roman Kemp settles in for his first night in the I'm A Celeb jungle. Picture: ITV

Roman and RakSu star Myles Stephenson made it through as one of the 'Power Pairs', meaning they got to enjoy a decent meal on their first night amongst the frogs and creepy crawlies.

