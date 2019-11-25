Love Island’s Amber Gill Jokes She’s Devastated Roman Kemp Has A Girlfriend

Roman Kemp is the heartthrob in this year's I'm A Celeb. Picture: Instagram / ITV/ Getty

Amber Gill clearly had her eye on Roman Kemp in I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

It’s no secret Capital Breakfast Show host Roman Kemp is the heartthrob of the I’m A Celebrity jungle this year, but the 26 year old has been very open about his love for his ‘missus’, girlfriend Anne-Sophie, even bringing in a mug with her face on.

But when Love Island 2019 winner Amber Gill discovered the jungle king hopeful was a taken man, she was seemingly devastated by the news.

“Me when I found out Roman has a girlfriend,” she tweeted alongside a hilarious shocked-face meme.

Some of Amber’s followers were equally as shocked, with one person replying: “He what?”

Me when I found out Roman has a girlfriend #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/ZqrRLvPWr6 — AMBER ROSE OFFICIAL (@AmberRoseGill) November 24, 2019

“My heart just broke,” agreed another follower, as one fan said: “Sad times.”

“There’s my chances GONE,” tweeted someone else, as one follower chimed in: “The girlfriend is stunning too.”

Roman is in a relationship with Anne-Sophie and before he left for the jungle he recorded a video for every day he’d be away from her.

The radio host has been a huge hit with I’m A Celeb viewers, however on Sunday night the ITV show was criticised following Roman’s challenge with co-star James Haskell, which fans deemed ‘impossible’ to complete within the allocated time slot.

On Sunday 24 November, this year's campmates faced their first live trial, which saw Roman and James unscrewing stars from one side of a bed and re-screwing them to the other side within 90 seconds.

Each star was in a box filled with insects and creatures including crabs, however fans believed this was too difficult to do within a minute and a half.

As the trial continued, Twitter was inundated with angered posts, demanding justice for Roman and James.

One fan wrote "Absolute farce that last challenge on #ImACeleb All set up so Ian Wright just misses out and gets him wound up for tv #FIX."

While many complained the trial was impossible, Ant and Dec - hosts of I'm A Celebrity... - claimed the stand-ins completed the task when they tested it.

