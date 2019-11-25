I'm A Celeb: Ant & Dec Hit Back At 'Impossible' Bush Tucker Trial As James & Roman 'Set Up To Fail'

Ant & Dec hit back at claims bush tucker trial was 'impossible'. Picture: ITV/ I'm A Celeb

Ant & Dec have clapped back to viewer's accusations the latest 'I'm A Celebrity' live trial was 'impossible' as James Haskell and Roman Kemp had a tiny timeframe to complete their tasks in.

Ant & Dec have hit back on Twitter after fans were up in arms over an 'impossible' I'm A Celebrity bush tucker trial that saw James Haskell and our very own Roman Kemp miss out on three stars for camp.

I’m A Celeb Divides Viewers Over Use Of Live Insects During Latest Challenge: 'So Cruel Man'

The live trial was Love Island themed, which saw James and Roman pass testicles between their mouths and try to unscrew stars in a 90 second window which many saw as an unfairly short window of time.

James also voiced his disappointment that a crab got in the way of him being able to get the star out, leading many to say there was 'no way' the trial could be completed in the timeframe, causing Ant and Dec to defend it, and they have the receipts to prove it!

90 seconds isn’t enough for that trial? That’s 30 seconds per star so James and Roman had 15 seconds per star each? #ImACelebrity2019 — Coral (@crs_4_) November 24, 2019

One fan wrote to the pair's shared Twitter account: "There was no way anyone on this earth could have completed James & Roman's trial in 90secs! Be fair & feed the last 3 will ya #ImACelebrity2019 Shouldn't have had less than 3 mins on that."

They simply fired back: "The stand ins did it when we tested it", and we think that's a pretty serious burn from the Geordie duo!

The stand ins did it when we tested it 🤷🏻‍♂️ #ImACeleb https://t.co/o2h5ygS3RI — antanddec (@antanddec) November 24, 2019

However, this wasn't the only viewer who thought the timed challenge was a little too short, with others writing, "Totally agree with this! 90seconds was ridiculous they had NO CHANCE!", and another said, "Wtf Roman and James’s trial was not possible to do in that amount of time done on purpose to leave people out of the roast dinner... thought it was at least a fair programme until now."

The UK laying in bed tonight knowing that James and Roman had no chance in that final trial #imaceleb pic.twitter.com/z7mvLfE81N — Joe Forbes (@Joefrbs_) November 24, 2019

Back in the camp, it was the first time viewers had seen the celebrities bicker with one another, first with Kate Garraway debating with James Haskell over why the women should get roast dinners, with the presenter calling the former rugby player out over "chivalrous nonsense".

Ian Wright and Andrew Maxwell also came to blows with the comedian accusing the footballer of 'singling him out' and 'shouting at him', leading Roman to admit he was 'lost' over the whole squabble.

