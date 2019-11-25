I'm A Celeb: Ant & Dec Hit Back At 'Impossible' Bush Tucker Trial As James & Roman 'Set Up To Fail'

25 November 2019, 11:23

Ant & Dec hit back at claims bush tucker trial was 'impossible'
Ant & Dec hit back at claims bush tucker trial was 'impossible'. Picture: ITV/ I'm A Celeb

Ant & Dec have clapped back to viewer's accusations the latest 'I'm A Celebrity' live trial was 'impossible' as James Haskell and Roman Kemp had a tiny timeframe to complete their tasks in.

Ant & Dec have hit back on Twitter after fans were up in arms over an 'impossible' I'm A Celebrity bush tucker trial that saw James Haskell and our very own Roman Kemp miss out on three stars for camp.

I’m A Celeb Divides Viewers Over Use Of Live Insects During Latest Challenge: 'So Cruel Man'

The live trial was Love Island themed, which saw James and Roman pass testicles between their mouths and try to unscrew stars in a 90 second window which many saw as an unfairly short window of time.

James also voiced his disappointment that a crab got in the way of him being able to get the star out, leading many to say there was 'no way' the trial could be completed in the timeframe, causing Ant and Dec to defend it, and they have the receipts to prove it!

One fan wrote to the pair's shared Twitter account: "There was no way anyone on this earth could have completed James & Roman's trial in 90secs! Be fair & feed the last 3 will ya #ImACelebrity2019 Shouldn't have had less than 3 mins on that."

They simply fired back: "The stand ins did it when we tested it", and we think that's a pretty serious burn from the Geordie duo!

However, this wasn't the only viewer who thought the timed challenge was a little too short, with others writing, "Totally agree with this! 90seconds was ridiculous they had NO CHANCE!", and another said, "Wtf Roman and James’s trial was not possible to do in that amount of time done on purpose to leave people out of the roast dinner... thought it was at least a fair programme until now."

Back in the camp, it was the first time viewers had seen the celebrities bicker with one another, first with Kate Garraway debating with James Haskell over why the women should get roast dinners, with the presenter calling the former rugby player out over "chivalrous nonsense".

Ian Wright and Andrew Maxwell also came to blows with the comedian accusing the footballer of 'singling him out' and 'shouting at him', leading Roman to admit he was 'lost' over the whole squabble.

> Download Our App For All The Latest I'm A Celeb News

More I'm A Celebrity News

See more More I'm A Celebrity News

Roman and James took part in a 90-second live trial

Fans Criticise Roman Kemp And James Haskell's "Impossible" I'm A Celeb Challenge
Caitlyn Jenner opens up about gender reassignment surgery

Caitlyn Jenner Opens Up About Ex Kris Jenner & Surgery On I'm A Celeb
I'm A Celeb viewers were divided over the latest challenge using live bugs

I’m A Celeb Divides Viewers Over Use Of Live Insects During Latest Challenge: 'So Cruel Man'
The camp has been divided.

I’m A Celeb’s Jacqueline Jossa And Myles Stephenson Upset Main Camp By Taking Meals With Them To Jungle Jailhouse
Andrew Maxwell choked on his dinner

I’m A Celebrity Campmates Panic As Andrew Maxwell Chokes On Camel Fillet
Caitlyn Jenner said on I'm A Celeb that she had 20 grandchildren

Who Are Caitlyn Jenner’s Grandchildren & Who Do They Belong To? From Kardashian Kids To Kylie’s Daughter

Hot On Capital

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello unveiled their romance in the summer of 2019

Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello's Relationship Timeline: The 'Señorita' Singers' Friendship Turned Romance

Shawn Mendes

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello won 'Collaboration of the Year' at the AMAs

Taylor Swift Reacting To Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello’s Steamy AMA's Performance Is Everything

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift made a literal statement with her outfit at the AMAs

Taylor Swift Takes Swipe At Big Machine Records With Her Outfit During American Music Awards Performance Medley

Taylor Swift

This quiz will determine which album you're more like

QUIZ: What Album Are You: Harry Styles' 'Fine Line' Or Stormzy's 'Heavy Is The Head'?

Harry Styles

Little Mix's Summer 2020 tour sees them visit London, Leicester and Cardiff

Little Mix 2020 Summer Tour: Dates And Where To Buy Tickets

Little Mix

Halsey seemingly slammed the Grammys at this year's AMAs

WATCH: Halsey Seemingly Slams The Grammys During Her AMAs Acceptance Speech

Halsey

Latest TV & Film News

See more Latest TV & Film News

Kristen Stewart spoke about her character's sexuality in Charlie's Angels

WATCH: Kristen Stewart Explains The Importance On Making Her Charlie's Angels Character Gay
Nadine Coyle taught Caitlyn Jenner the dance routine to 'The Promise'

I'm A Celeb's Caitlyn Jenner Impresses Viewers With Dance Moves After Learning Girls Aloud Routine
Roman Kemp hired Caroline Flack's personal trainer to get in shape

Roman Kemp Underwent 12-Week Body Transformation To Get 'Shredded' For I'm A Celeb

Shows & Presenters

Cliff Parisi has been confirmed as the 12th campmate

Who Is I’m A Celeb 2019’s Cliff Parisi? Age, Wife & Children Of The Eastenders Actor
Stranger Things' stars were surprised at its success

Stranger Things’ David Harbour Reveals Cast Thought Netflix Show Would Be A ‘Disaster’
Fans noticed the lack of fur on Taylor Swift's hands

CATS Trailer Finally Fixes Disturbing Moment For Taylor Swift's Character

Taylor Swift