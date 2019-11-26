Caitlyn Jenner’s Children Kylie & Kendall And Kim Kardashian Finally Show Support For I'm A Celeb Star

Caitlyn Jenner's family have paid tribute to her. Picture: Instagram/ITV

Caitlyn Jenner’s children have finally acknowledged she’s on the ITV show after two weeks.

Caitlyn Jenner’s children have finally show their support for their dad, who is currently appearing on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! 2019.

Kendall was spotted liking a post supporting the 70 year old's appearance in the jungle, which was posted by her dad's partner, Sophia Hutchins. It read: "@imacelebrity passing the time in the jungle."

It didn’t take long for the model’s younger sister to reach out as a few days later, Kylie liked the most recent post on the TV star’s account of Caitlyn and Sophia with their two dogs, which read: “We are all rooting for you @caitlynjenner on @imacelebritylive on @itv.”

Kim Kardashian was the first to show her support for her step-father after she replied to a tweet from the I'm A Celeb's Twitter account.

The post showed a video of Caitlyn waking up the camp with her most iconic saying in the programme so far: “Let’s go team, it’s not just another day, it’s another day to excel, another day to be great,” which was made viral after Roman Kemp impersonated it.

She continued: “Rise and shine,” which was a hilarious nod to her makeup mogul daughter, Kylie.

Kim replied to the tweet, writing: “I literally recorded this and set this as my alarm a few weeks ago!”

Caitlyn's partner, Sophia Hutchins, has been in charge of her Instagram account while she's in the jungle and the 23-year-old first posted a video of her learning ‘The Promise’ dance routine with Girls Aloud’s Nadine Coyle, Jacqueline Jossa and Adele Roberts.

She wrote: “@imacelebrity passing the time in the jungle,” and fans couldn't believe the Kardashian world and Girls Aloud world had finally been integrated.

I literally recorded this and set this as my alarm a few weeks ago! https://t.co/HNYmv8KJ9m — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) November 23, 2019

Fans made a link between Caitlyn Jenner's 'rise and shine' and Kylie's version. Picture: Twitter

Fans have wasted no time in commenting on the responses after they were calling out the Kardashian-Jenners for keeping quiet during Caitlyn’s time in the jungle.

One wrote: “It’s kinda sad that Caitlyn Jenner has been on I’m a Celeb for a few days now and not one of the Kardashian’s/Jenner’s has shown their response for her and instead swatching eyeshadow pallets #ImACeleb [sic].”

"I expected not to like Caitlyn Jenner but now I feel really sad cos she’s so down to earth and I’ve realised not one of the kardashians/Jenner have even shown support or wished her good luck [sic]," added another.

Although Kylie and Kendall are yet to post anything on their own accounts, fans are happy they have finally acknowledged their dad’s appearance on the show after he has spoken so highly about his kids and grandchildren.

