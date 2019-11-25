Caitlyn Jenner Slipped Ian Wright Leftovers On 'I'm A Celeb' & Everyone Is Crying

25 November 2019, 22:27

Caitlyn Jenner showed what a legend she is once again by sneaking Ian Wright food back into camp after he was left out of the 'I'm A Celeb' roast.

Caitlyn Jenner slipped Ian Wright leftovers from the I'm A Celebrity roast all but three camp mates got to experience, and it's safe to say people are weeping at the truly tender (if not rule breaking) moment on the show.

I'm A Celeb: Ant & Dec Hit Back At 'Impossible' Bush Tucker Trial As James & Roman 'Set Up To Fail'

Caitlyn Jenner sneaking Ian Wright a corn on the cob has everyone sobbing
Caitlyn Jenner sneaking Ian Wright a corn on the cob has everyone sobbing. Picture: ITV/ I'm A Celeb

Returning to the main camp from dining like jungle kings, having enjoyed a roast, Caitlyn not-so-subtly slipped a corn on the cob and some chicken into Ian Wright's sleeping bag, joking that she 'pleads the fifth' on the rule break, but honestly, it made for such great TV, we don't think the producers will mind.

Fans took to Twitter to voice how adorable they found the moment, with one fan writing, "AS IF CAITLYN JUST GAVE IAN A CORN ON THE COB" and another saying, "caitlyn for the win just for smuggling a corn on the cob into camp for ian."

People were loving the kind move from the famous member of the Kar-Jenner family, continuing to say: "Caitlyn Jenner sneaking food back for ian is the cutest sh** I’ve ever seen"

Roman and James Haskell managed to get all but three stars for camp in their live bush tucker trial, with everyone then forced to make the difficult decision of which three celebrities to be excluded from the roast banquet they received.

James put his foot down and decided 'We don’t need a debate, women go first, men after that. We'll organise it', causing Kate Garraway to protest that she deserved to have a view on the matter, rather than the 'chivalrous nonsense' of all the women being prioritised.

It had been a strained atmosphere in camp, but the roast seemed to ease tensions, with many feeling sorry for Ian, Andrew and Cliff who weren't able to join in- but the iconic clip of Ian snaffling his corn on the cob whilst thinking he's being extremely discreet is enough to take our minds off it.

Ian Wright is smuggled a corn on the cob by Caitlyn Jenner
Ian Wright is smuggled a corn on the cob by Caitlyn Jenner. Picture: ITV/ I'm A Celeb

> Download Our App For All The Latest I'm A Celeb News

More I'm A Celebrity News

See more More I'm A Celebrity News

Caitlyn Jenner said on I'm A Celeb that she had 20 grandchildren

Who Are Caitlyn Jenner’s Grandchildren & Who Do They Belong To? From Kardashian Kids To Kylie’s Daughter
Roman Kemp and Anne-Sophie Flury have been dating since 2018

Who Is Roman Kemp’s Girlfriend Anne-Sophie Flury? Everything From Her Instagram, Job & Their Dog
James was suspended from his school over the incident.

I’m A Celeb’s James Haskell Secretly Filmed Friend Having Sex With Girl At His School
Jacqueline is facing her fears in the jungle.

Jacqueline Jossa’s Family Urge I’m A Celeb Viewers To Stop Voting For Her To Do Bushtucker Trials
James Haskell lost his patience with Ant and Dec

James Haskell Snaps At Ant And Dec After ‘Impossible’ Bushtucker Trial
Roman Kemp is the heartthrob in this year's I'm A Celeb

Love Island’s Amber Gill Jokes She’s Devastated Roman Kemp Has A Girlfriend

Shows & Presenters

Hot On Capital

Roman Kemp hosts the Capital Breakfast show

Roman Kemp: Everything You Need To Know Including His Age, Girlfriend And Dad Martin Kemp

Features

Harry Styles unveils confusing new accent

Harry Styles Confuses Fans With American Accent During Interview With Zane Lowe

Harry Styles

Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid have been dating since the summer of 2019

Dua Lipa And Anwar Hadid Relationship Timeline: The Couple Can't Keep Their Hands Off Each Other At AMAs
Lewis Capaldi revealed he has never had a Tinder date

Does Lewis Capaldi Have A Girlfriend? Everything We Know About The ‘Before You Go’ Singer’s Dating History
Saffron Barker and AJ Pritchard were at the centre of romance rumours for weeks

Does Saffron Barker Have A Boyfriend? YouTuber And Strictly Come Dancing Star’s Relationship History Unearthed

Features

James Charles tweeted about Dua Lipa at the AMAs

Dua Lipa Fans Ask James Charles To Delete Rude Tweet About The Singer

Latest TV & Film News

See more Latest TV & Film News

Saffron and Aj lost their place in the competition on Sunday night.

Saffron Barker And AJ Pritchard Reveal They Begged Strictly Bosses To Let Them Skip The Samba
Ant & Dec hit back at claims bush tucker trial was 'impossible'

I'm A Celeb: Ant & Dec Hit Back At 'Impossible' Bush Tucker Trial As James & Roman 'Set Up To Fail'
Caitlyn Jenner opens up about gender reassignment surgery

Caitlyn Jenner Opens Up About Ex Kris Jenner & Surgery On I'm A Celeb
The camp has been divided.

I’m A Celeb’s Jacqueline Jossa And Myles Stephenson Upset Main Camp By Taking Meals With Them To Jungle Jailhouse
Kristen Stewart spoke about her character's sexuality in Charlie's Angels

WATCH: Kristen Stewart Explains The Importance On Making Her Charlie's Angels Character Gay
Nadine Coyle taught Caitlyn Jenner the dance routine to 'The Promise'

I'm A Celeb's Caitlyn Jenner Impresses Viewers With Dance Moves After Learning Girls Aloud Routine