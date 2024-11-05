MAFS UK fans point out major clue that Kristina and Kieran might've split

5 November 2024, 16:56

Kristina and Kieran were paired by the experts in MAFS UK 2024
Kristina and Kieran were paired by the experts in MAFS UK 2024. Picture: Channel 4/Instagram: @kieranchapmannn

By Tiasha Debray

MAFS UK’s Kieran has uploaded an Instagram post which may hold a major clue as to whether he and Kristina are still together or whether they’ve split.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Married at First Sight UK’s Kristina and Kieran have been fan favourites since the moment they first appeared on our screens - loud, bubbly and laughing at Kieran's practical joke at the altar.

Fans thought the experts, Mel Schilling, Charlene Douglas and Paul C Brunson had nailed it when they paired these two together, however, throughout the show, things have slowly begun to crumble between them.

With Kieran’s cold sore making intimacy impossible and Kristina’s PMDD symptoms flaring up, Kieran reached the end of the experiment wondering whether his relationship with Kristina was too similar to relationships he’s had in the past.

In a recent Instagram story, Kieran may have accidentally revealed the status of their relationship and eagle-eyed fans are now convinced Kristina and Kieran don’t make it as a couple.

Fans felt that the experts had done a good job matching Kristina with Kieran
Fans felt that the experts had done a good job matching Kristina with Kieran. Picture: Channel 4

On November 2nd, Kieran posted an 'October dump' carousel of photos on Instagram with a couple of them including Kristina.

Whilst this initially excited fans as it showed the couple hanging out outside the experiment months after filming wrapped, one fan took a closer look and noticed something that didn’t seem quite as positive.

The fan commented: "No wedding ring? Please say you're still together!"

Kristina isn’t seen wearing her ring in any of the photos, could this be a huge clue as to the status of her relationship with Kieran? Or is it just because she’s no longer on the show and technically doesn’t need to anymore?

Below the original comment, another seemed to think so as they wrote: “The weddings aren’t legally binding so they may still be together but not married hence no ring x.”

Another theorised that perhaps the cast have been told not to wear them as they commented: “I don’t think they’re allowed to wear them until after the show because of spoilers.”

Whilst Kieran’s been battling his own past relationship trauma on the experiment, fans online weren’t happy to see him refuse to partake in the homestays, with some accusing him of throwing his whole relationship away.

Unfortunately, to know the status of Kristina and Kieran's relationship fans will have to tune into the reunion next week.

Kieran has some hard truths for Kristina

Read more about MAFS UK here:

