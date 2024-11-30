Is I'm A Celebrity on TV on Saturdays and Sundays?

Fans want to know if I'm A Celeb is on air at the weekend too. Picture: ITV

By Tiasha Debray

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! is on our TVs every night but does that include Saturday and Sundays?

Listen to this article Loading audio...

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! 2024 is getting the UK through these dark and cold nights and we’re sure we speak for everyone when we say, we’ll be sad to see it end.

This year's star-studded line up will be talked about for years to come with WAG Coleen Rooney, Strictly’s Oti Mabuse, Corrie’s Alan Halsall, McFly’s Danny Jones and boxer Barry McGuigan gracing our screens. As well as everyone’s favourite intruders; Reverend Richard Coles and Love Island’s Maura Higgins.

Fans have fallen in love with the cast for their candidness, from Danny talking about his anxiety to the very unfiltered Maura and her dramatic dating life.

But as we get to the end of the week, fans want to know one thing. Does I’m A Celeb air on TV on Saturday and Sunday?

Ant and Dec are the longstanding hosts of I'm A Celeb 2024. Picture: ITV

Is I'm A Celeb on TV on a Saturday and Sunday?

Yes, I’m A Celebrity airs on ITV on Saturday and Sundays during the time it's on our TV. Start times may vary slightly on the weekend but generally they stick to a 9pm launch time.

The show began on Sunday 17th of November and it will run until Sunday 8th of December, where we will get the final along with the crowning of this year's King or Queen of the jungle.

Fans of I'm A Celeb have praised the casting of the 2024 celeb line up. Picture: ITV

Is I'm A Celebrity on every day?

Yes! I’m A Celeb is on every night for roughly three weeks with episodes airing Monday through to Sunday.

However Saturday night’s episodes are slightly different, rather than the usual format, the episode shows audiences what the celebrities have been up to over the last 24 hours.

The spin-off show I'm A Celebrity: Unpacked, hosted by Kemi Rodgers, Sam Thompson and Joel Dommett, also airs every night after the original episode airs. However fans will have to switch over from ITV1 to ITV2 to watch it on television, but all episodes are also available on ITVX.

Read more about I'm A Celeb here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.