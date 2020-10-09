Which Little Mix Member Has The Most Instagram Followers?

9 October 2020, 13:32

Who has the most followers out of Little Mix?
Who has the most followers out of Little Mix? Picture: instagram

Which Little Mix member has the most Instagram followers out of Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall?

Little Mix are currently starring on their brand new talent show, Little Mix: The Search.

Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall have been promoting the programme on their Instagram accounts. But who has the most followers? Let’s take a look…

Which Little Mix member has the most Instagram followers?

Perrie Edwards has the largest amount of followers, with 10.8million.

The 27-year-old, who is in a relationship with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, often posts loved-up selfies with her footballer boyfriend, snaps of her adorable dogs and stunning selfies showing off her beautiful freckles.

Jesy Nelson has 7.1million followers on the platform and recently posted her first photograph with new boyfriend Sean Sagar! Just look how happy they look…

Jesy often posts photographs of her killer outfits and sultry selfies, but also isn’t afraid to be real with her followers about her ‘chocolate-loving belly’.

Jade has 6.7million on Instagram and her posts single-handedly got us through lockdown, to be honest.

She kept us entertained by baking ‘Break Up Songcookies and penned some beautiful poems.

She also used the platform to show off her latest Skinnydip London collection which we still can’t get enough of.

Leigh-Anne has 5.9million followers and used the platform to announce her engagement to her footballer boyfriend Andre Grey!

Most recently, she shared a string of stunning snaps from he birthday and gushed over her ‘sexy, gorgeous’ fiancé.

She's also not afraid to post about issues close to her heart, such as Black Lives Matter.

