Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne Pinnock Gushes Over ‘Sexy, Gorgeous’ Boyfriend Andre Gray In Adorable Post

Leigh-Anne and Andre are more in love than ever! Picture: instagram

Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne Pinnock has been gushing over her boyfriend Andre Gray on Instagram.

Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne Pinnock celebrated her birthday over the weekend with her family and took to Instagram to praise her ‘sexy, gorgeous’ boyfriend, Andre Gray.

The Search star shared an adorable photograph of herself kissing her fiancé, who she got engaged to earlier this year, and said she was feeling ‘blessed and grateful’.

Little Mix Boyfriends: Who Are Jesy Nelson, Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock & Jade Thirlwall Dating?

Leigh-Anne celebrated her birthday with her family and fiancé over the weekend. Picture: instagram

Her post read: “I am so blessed and grateful to have so many beautiful souls in my life, to my sexy, gorgeous fiancé, my beautiful family and my wonderful friends I adore you all and thank you for making this birthday so special!

“Thank you everyone for all of the beautiful birthday messages, you've made me feel so loved.”

The ‘Confetti’ singer’s celebrity pals took to the comments to send her well wishes.

“Happy Birthday,” wrote Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown.

Ella Henderson added: “Happy Birthday gorgeous.”

Leigh-Anne’s fans also flooded the post to comment on how ‘adorable’ her relationship is.

“When I saw I wasn’t ready… I wasn’t ready!,” wrote one.

Another added: ”You just made my day. I love you both so much.”

Leigh-Anne and Andre forever!

> Download Our App For All The Latest Little Mix News